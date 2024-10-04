(MENAFN- PR Newswire) BOSTON, Oct. 4, 2024 /PRNewswire/ --

HotSpot Therapeutics, Inc., a biotechnology company pioneering the discovery and development of oral, small molecule allosteric therapies targeting regulatory sites on proteins referred to as "natural hotspots," today announced it will present additional Phase 1 clinical biomarker data for HST-1011, an investigational oral, selective inhibitor of Casitas B-lineage lymphoma proto-oncogene (CBL-B), in a poster presentation at the 2024 Society for Immunotherapy of Cancer (SITC) Annual Meeting, taking place November 6-10, 2024, in Houston, Texas. The poster will showcase exploration of potential clinical biomarkers that correlate with signs of clinical activity in patients from the ongoing Phase 1 monotherapy dose-escalation study of HST-1011.

Presentation details are as follows:

Title:

Peripheral Blood and Tumor Gene Expression as Biomarkers and Potential Predictors of Clinical Outcome with HST-1011, an Oral CBL-B Inhibitor

Session Date and Time: Sat., Nov. 9, 2024, 9:00 AM-8:30 PM CT

Location: Exhibit Halls A & B, George R. Brown Convention Center

Abstract Number: 1310

About HotSpot Therapeutics, Inc.

HotSpot Therapeutics, Inc. is a clinical-stage biotechnology company that is pioneering a new class of allosteric drugs that target certain naturally occurring pockets on proteins called "natural hotspots." These pockets are decisive in controlling a protein's cellular function and have significant potential for new drug discovery by enabling the systematic design of potent and selective small molecules with novel pharmacology. The Company's proprietary Smart AllosteryTM platform combines computational approaches and AI-driven data mining of large and diverse data sets to uncover hotspots with tailored pharmacology toolkits and bespoke chemistry to drive the rapid discovery of novel hotspot-targeted small molecules. Leveraging this approach, HotSpot is building a broad pipeline of novel allosteric therapies for the treatment of cancer and autoimmune diseases. To learn more, visit

.

