Radiopharmaceuticals Market Size Projected To Soar To USD 16.6 Billion By 2032 With 10.4% CAGR – SNS Insider

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) According to Research by SNS Insider, The Radiopharmaceuticals growth is driven by advancements in nuclear medicine, personalized treatments, and rising demand for diagnostic imaging, the global radiopharmaceuticals market is set for robust expansion through 2032. Pune, Oct. 04, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Radiopharmaceuticals Market Analysis: According to SNS Insider, the Radiopharmaceuticals Market Size was estimated at USD 5.0 billion in 2023 and is forecasted to reach USD 16.6 billion by 2032. The market is expected to experience significant growth at a CAGR of 10.4% during the forecast period from 2024 to 2032.





Radiopharmaceuticals Market Trends The global market of radiopharmaceuticals is seen to be significantly increasing in terms of demand for both diagnostic imaging and therapeutic applications. The rising occurrence of cancer all over the world made it of high necessity to have efficient diagnostic and therapeutic methods. Developments in the area of radiopharmaceuticals are improving the specificity and reliability of the diagnostic process. The supply chain for these products is gaining strength, and different companies are investing in the development of advanced radiopharmaceuticals. Radiopharmaceuticals have already reached record usage, especially in oncology and cardiology-based applications, because of their adoption in routine clinical practices. Get a Sample Report of Radiopharmaceuticals Market@ Top Radiopharmaceuticals Companies

GE Healthcare

Eckert & Ziegler

PRECIRIX

Curium Pharma

Jubilant Pharmova Limited

SOFIE

Isotopia Molecular Imaging

Bracco

NorthStar Medical Radioisotopes

Novartis AG

Eczacibasi

Fusion Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Nihon Medi-Physics Co. Ltd

The State Atomic Energy Corporation ROSATOM

South African Nuclear Energy Corporation (Necsa)

Cardinal Health

Actinium Pharmaceuticals, Inc.

Telix Pharmaceuticals Limited

Lantheus

Clarity Pharmaceuticals

Bayer AG

ITM Isotope Technologies Munich SE Eli Lilly and Company and others. Radiopharmaceuticals Market Report Scope:

Report Attributes Details Market Size in 2023 US$ 5.0 Billion Market Size by 2032 US$ 16.6 Billion CAGR CAGR of 10.4% From 2024 to 2032 Base Year 2023 Forecast Period 2024-2032 Historical Data 2020-2022 Key Regional Coverage North America (US, Canada, Mexico), Europe (Eastern Europe [Poland, Romania, Hungary, Turkey, Rest of Eastern Europe] Western Europe] Germany, France, UK, Italy, Spain, Netherlands, Switzerland, Austria, Rest of Western Europe]), Asia Pacific (China, India, Japan, South Korea, Vietnam, Singapore, Australia, Rest of Asia Pacific), Middle East & Africa (Middle East [UAE, Egypt, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, Rest of Middle East]), Africa [Nigeria, South Africa, Rest of Africa], Latin America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia Rest of Latin America)

Radiopharmaceuticals Market Key Segmentation:



By Radioisotope



Iodine I

Gallium 68

Technetium 99m

Fluorine 18 Others

By Application



Cancer

Cardiology Others

By Type



Diagnostic Therapeutic

By End User



Hospitals and clinics

Medical Imaging centers Others

Segment Analysis by Radioisotope

Dominant Segment: Technetium-99m

The leading radiopharmaceutical in this category is technetium-99m, which enjoys a larger market share due to its wide applicability in diagnostic images, especially in nuclear medicine. Its short half-life, cost efficiency, and good-quality images make it the first choice among healthcare services. Low exposure to radiation and wider availability increase the share of technetium-99m and pave the way for most diagnostic procedures.

By Application

Application by Cancer mainly accounted for a considerable share of 32.5% in 2023 due to the ever-increasing incidence of cancer worldwide. The trend of oncology applications of radiopharmaceuticals in diagnosis and treatment has been increasing exponentially, making this a relatively very critical area in the market.

Fastest-Growing Area: Cardiology

The cardiology sector is growing fast, led by the increasing prevalence of cardiovascular diseases and the emphasis on early diagnosis and subsequent treatment. Significant growth drivers have been innovations in radiopharmaceuticals for cardiac imaging, and new developments in PET and SPECT technologies that improve patient management and outcome.

By Type

Dominant Segment: Diagnostic

In 2023, diagnostics dominated the global radiopharmaceutical market with a share of 54.7%. Such dominance is contributed by the increasing demand for an accurate diagnosis of diseases. Radiopharmaceuticals are used for imaging modalities like PET and SPECT, which authenticate their vital role in patient care.

Fastest-Expanding Application: Therapeutic

The fastest-growing area in the market is the therapeutic segment, which is driven by advancing concepts in targeted radiotherapy and new radiopharmaceuticals for cancer and other diseases. The growth in this segment owes largely to the increased interest in personalized medicine, including more effective and reduced toxic side effects.

By End User

Hospitals and Clinics comprise the highest share.

The largest share goes to hospitals and clinics, which had a 34.9% share in 2023. Wide access to healthcare services and high-resolution diagnostic capabilities are major contributing factors to this dominance. In addition, the growing integration of nuclear medicine into routine clinical practice strengthens the hospital and clinic market's leading position even further.

Growth Rate: Medical Imaging Centers

The medical imaging centers form the most dynamic user base. Over time, this has been driven by growing demand for specialized imaging services and a shift toward outpatient care. Such medical imaging centers commonly provide state-of-the-art imaging technologies and are thus considered an integral part of radiopharmaceutical-based diagnosis.

Do you have any specific queries or need any customization research on Radiopharmaceuticals Market, Enquire Now@



Regional Analysis

North America Radiopharmaceuticals Market

North America accounted for the largest share of the radiopharmaceuticals market in 2023, primarily due to leading healthcare infrastructure facilities, high investment in research and development, and the significant presence of pharmaceutical companies. In addition, there is a strong focus on precision medicine and the rising prevalence of chronic diseases, which fosters growth in this region. Some of the innovators within this market include Lantheus Holdings and Curium, which are engaged in the research and development of new radiopharmaceuticals for diagnosis and treatment.

Asia Pacific Radiopharmaceuticals Market:



Asia Pacific region is set to take the fastest growth in the market of radiopharmaceuticals. Factors such as growing healthcare expenditure, increased investment in R&D, and growth in patient population are contributing to this growth. Over the years, the Japanese and Chinese markets have witnessed an increase in the adoption rate of nuclear medicine. Companies like Bracco Japan have been creating a market for themselves, thus spreading their access to high-end diagnostic imaging products and services to various regions.



Recent Developments in Radiopharmaceuticals Industry:

Bracco Japan Launch (April 2024)

The Bracco Group launched Bracco Japan to further strengthen its footprint in the market, particularly with a wide variety of diagnostic imaging products and services.



Curium Acquires Monrol (April 2024)

Curium agreed to acquire Eczacibasi Monrol Nuclear Product Co. to further reinforce its leadership in nuclear medicine and improve its capabilities for lutetium-177.



Lantheus Collaboration with NIA (February 2024)

Lantheus partnered with the National Institute on Aging to explore MK-6240 in Alzheimer's disease and related dementias.

Novartis Phase III Trial Data (January 2024)

Novartis published Phase III NETTER-2 trial data in which Lutathera with long-acting release octreotide was proven to be associated with a highly significantly reduced risk of disease progression in patients suffering from advanced neuroendocrine tumors.









Buy a Single-User PDF of Radiopharmaceuticals Market Analysis & Outlook Report 2024-2032@

Table of Contents – Major Key Points

1. Introduction

2. Executive Summary

3. Research Methodology

4. Market Dynamics Impact Analysis

5. Statistical Insights and Trends Reporting



Incidence and Prevalence (2023)

Prescription Trends, (2023), by Region

Radioisotope Volume: Production and usage volumes of pharmaceuticals Healthcare Spending: Expenditure data by government, insurers, and out-of-pocket by patients

6. Competitive Landscape

7. Radiopharmaceuticals Market Segmentation by Radioisotope

8. Radiopharmaceuticals Market Segmentation by Application

9. Radiopharmaceuticals Market Segmentation by Type

10. Radiopharmaceuticals Market Segmentation by End User

11. Regional Analysis

12. Company Profiles

13. Use Cases and Best Practices

14. Conclusion

Request An Analyst Call@

About Us:

SNS Insider is one of the leading market research and consulting agencies that dominates the market research industry globally. Our company's aim is to give clients the knowledge they require in order to function in changing circumstances. In order to give you current, accurate market data, consumer insights, and opinions so that you can make decisions with confidence, we employ a variety of techniques, including surveys, video talks, and focus groups around the world.

CONTACT: Contact Us: Akash Anand – Head of Business Development & Strategy ... Phone: +1-415-230-0044 (US) | +91-7798602273 (IND)