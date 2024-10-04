Hannu-Matti Mäkinen Elected As A New Chair Of The Audit Committee Of Telia Lietuva

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) On 4 October 2024, the Board of Telia Lietuva, AB (hereinafter“Telia Lietuva” or“the Company”) elected Board member, Hannu-Matti Mäkinen, as a new member and Chair of the Audit Committee. Previous Chair of the Company's Audit Committee, Agneta Wallmark, has resigned from the Board and the Audit Committee as of 20 September 2024. Agneta's resignation is aligned with her forthcoming retirement and departure from Telia Company AB.

As representative of Telia Company AB that owns 88.15 per cent of Telia Lietuva's shares and votes, Hannu-Matti Mäkinen is member of the Board of Telia Lietuva from April 2018. He is also a member of the Remuneration Committee. At Telia Company Hannu-Matti Mäkinen holds a position of Chief Legal Counsel for Telia Asset Management.

Three members of the Board compose the Audit Committee of Telia Lietuva, whereof two – Leda Iržikevičienė and Mindaugas Glodas – are independent members of the Board. At present there 5 members of the Board: three representing Telia Company and two independent ones. According to the By-laws of the Company, the Board shall be comprised of 6 members. The current two-year term of the Company's Board terminates on 27 April 2025, thus election of a new member of the Board is not planned at the moment.



