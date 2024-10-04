Medicenna To Present Clinical And Preclinical Data At The 39Th Annual Meeting Of The Society For Immunotherapy Of Cancer (SITC)

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Updated clinical results to be presented from the ongoing Phase 1/2 ABILITY-1 study of MDNA11 in advanced or metastatic solid tumors



Preclinical data on MDNA113, Medicenna's first-in-class, masked, tumor-targeted bifunctional anti-PD1-IL-2 Superkine, and on its IL-2 agonists in glioblastoma, will also be presented

TORONTO and HOUSTON, Oct. 04, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Medicenna Therapeutics Corp. (“Medicenna” or the“Company”) (TSX: MDNA, OTCQB: MDNAF), a clinical-stage immunotherapy company focused on the development of Superkines, announced today that it will present three posters at the 39th Annual Meeting of the Society for Immunotherapy of Cancer (“SITC”), taking place from November 6 – 10, 2024 in Houston, Texas.

The Company will present updated clinical data from the ongoing Phase 1/2 ABILITY-1 Study evaluating MDNA11, a long-acting 'beta-enhanced not-alpha' interleukin-2 (“IL-2”) super-agonist, as both a monotherapy and in combination with pembrolizumab (KEYTRUDA®) in patients with advanced or metastatic solid tumors. In addition, new pre-clinical data on the Company's MDNA113, a novel first-in-class, masked, tumor-targeted bifunctional anti-PD1-IL-2 Superkine, and on Medicenna's IL-2 agonists in glioblastoma, will also be presented at the conference.

Details for the poster presentations are as follows:

Title: Results from ABILITY-1 monotherapy dose escalation and ongoing monotherapy

expansion with MDNA11, a long-acting 'beta-enhanced not-alpha' IL-2 Superkine, in patients

with advanced solid tumors

Abstract Number : 684

Presentation Date: Saturday, November 9, 2024

Title: MDNA113 is a conditionally activatable anti-PD1-IL-2SK with a removable IL-13 dual masking/tumor-targeting domain to limit systemic immune stimulation while maximizing anti-tumor response

Abstract Number : 961

Session Date: Friday, November 8, 2024

Title: Stimulation of IL-2 signaling with highly selective IL-2R agonists enhances immune

effector cell response in mouse and patient-derived glioblastomas

Abstract Number: 963

Session Date: Friday, November 8, 2024

The full text of the abstracts will be available on the SITC 2024 website . Following the conclusion of the SITC 2024 Meeting, a copy of the posters will be available on the“Scientific Presentations” page of Medicenna's website.

About MDNA11

MDNA11 is an intravenously administered, long-acting 'beta-enhanced not-alpha' IL-2 Superkine specifically engineered to overcome the shortcomings of aldesleukin and other next generation IL-2 variants by preferentially activating immune effector cells (CD8+ T and NK cells) responsible for killing cancer cells, with minimal or no stimulation of immunosuppressive Tregs. These unique proprietary features of the IL-2 Superkine have been achieved by incorporating seven specific mutations and genetically fusing it to a recombinant human albumin scaffold to improve the pharmacokinetic (PK) profile and pharmacological activity of MDNA11 due to albumin's natural propensity to accumulate in highly vascularized sites, in particular tumor and tumor draining lymph nodes. MDNA11 is currently being evaluated in the Phase 1/2 ABILITY-1 study as both a monotherapy and in combination with pembrolizumab (KEYTRUDA®).

About the ABILITY-1 Study

The ABILITY-1 study (NCT05086692) is a global, multi-center, open-label study that assesses the safety, tolerability, pharmacokinetics, pharmacodynamics and anti-tumor activity of MDNA11 as monotherapy or in combination with pembrolizumab (KEYTRUDA®). In the combination dose escalation of the Phase 2 study, approximately 6-12 patients are expected to be enrolled and administered ascending doses of MDNA11 intravenously once every two weeks in combination with pembrolizumab. This portion of the study includes patients with a wide range of solid tumors with the potential for susceptibility to immune modulating therapeutics. Upon identification of an appropriate dose regimen for combination, the study will proceed to a combination dose expansion cohort.

About MDNA113

MDNA113 is a novel, first-in-class tumor-targeted and tumor-activated bi-functional anti-PD1-IL2 Superkine with exceptionally high affinity for IL-13Rα2 without binding to the functional IL-13R⍺1. IL-13Rα2 is overexpressed in a wide range of solid tumors, including cold tumors with minimal to no expression in normal tissues. IL-13Rα2 expressing tumors also have abundant matrix metalloprotease in the tumor microenvironment that may efficiently activate MDNA113. IL-13Rα2 expression is associated with poor clinical outcome in multiple tumor types including prostate cancer, pancreatic cancer, ovarian cancer, liver cancer, breast cancer and brain cancer, with an annual world-wide incidence of over 2 million.

About Medicenna Therapeutics

Medicenna is a clinical-stage immunotherapy company focused on developing novel, highly selective versions of IL-2, IL-4 and IL-13 Superkines and first-in-class Empowered Superkines. Medicenna's long-acting IL-2 Superkine, MDNA11, is a next-generation IL-2 with superior affinity toward CD122 (IL-2 receptor beta) and no CD25 (IL-2 receptor alpha) binding, thereby preferentially stimulating cancer-killing effector T cells and NK cells. Medicenna's IL-4 Empowered Superkine, bizaxofusp (formerly MDNA55), has been studied in 5 clinical trials enrolling over 130 patients, including a Phase 2b trial for recurrent GBM, the most common and uniformly fatal form of brain cancer. Bizaxofusp has obtained FastTrack and Orphan Drug status from the FDA and FDA/EMA, respectively. Medicenna's early-stage high-affinity IL-2β biased IL-2/IL-15 Super-antagonists, from its MDNA209 platform, are being evaluated as potential therapies for autoimmune and graft-versus host diseases. Medicenna's early-stage BiSKITsTM (Bifunctional SuperKine ImmunoTherapies) and the T-MASKTM (Targeted Metalloprotease Activated SuperKine) programs are designed to enhance the ability of Superkines to treat immunologically“cold” tumors.

KEYTRUDA® is a registered trademark of Merck Sharp & Dohme LLC, a subsidiary of Merck & Co., Inc., Rahway, NJ, USA.

