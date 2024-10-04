Joanne Shaw Taylor Releases New Single 'All The Things I Said'

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

The Reflective Track Marks the Latest From Her Upcoming Album Produced By Kevin Shirley and Sets The Stage For Her Highly Anticipated Fall Tour

NASHVILLE, TN, UNITED STATES, October 4, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Acclaimed blues-rock guitarist and singer-songwriter Joanne Shaw Taylor has just released her latest single,“All The Things I Said,” which is available on all major streaming platforms. As the first song written for her upcoming new studio album,“All The Things I Said” captures a moment of looking back on a past relationship with hard-earned wisdom, acknowledging the flaws that led to its demise while seeking mutual acceptance. Watch the official music video HERE . Stream the new single NOW .“This is the first song I wrote for the new album,” Joanne shares.“It's about reflecting on a past relationship and accepting your part in its failure as well as asking your ex-partner to do the same. It's also about how you can reflect on a love relationship and with the benefit of time you can see how you could have done things differently.”With its candid lyrics and dynamic delivery,“All The Things I Said” is a powerful testament to Joanne's ability to translate deeply personal experiences into universally relatable stories. The song also sees Joanne expanding her songwriting prowess, channeling influences reminiscent of John Mayer while seamlessly blending them with pop sensibilities for a fresh, contemporary sound. This track follows the recent release of,“Black & Gold,” a soulful, blues-gospel rendition of Sam Sparro's 2008 Grammy-nominated hit. Produced by Kevin Shirley (Black Crowes, Aerosmith), Joanne's powerful vocals and emotive interpretation transformed“Black & Gold” into a compelling, classic-sounding track that balances modern sensibilities with an almost retro feel.With praise from legends like Stevie Wonder and Annie Lennox and a career that has spanned over a decade, Joanne Shaw Taylor continues to solidify her status as one of today's most prominent voices in blues rock. Her next studio album is set to be released early next year. It promises to deliver more of the fearless songwriting and stirring performances that have earned her critical acclaim and a devoted fan base worldwide.Joanne is gearing up for a busy fall as she prepares to hit the road for an extensive U.S. tour, bringing her dynamic live performances to audiences across the country. The“Heavy Soul” U.S. Tour will kick off in Carmel, IN on October 23rd and will see Joanne making stops in major cities including Kansas City, Seattle, Austin, and many more, before wrapping up in Baton Rouge on November 24th. Fans can expect to hear highlights from Heavy Soul alongside new songs from her forthcoming album, which is coming out next year. For more information and to purchase tickets, please visit .“The Heavy Soul” U.S. TourOctober 23 - Carmel, IN - The PalladiumOctober 24 - Springfield, MO - Gillioz TheatreOctober 25 - Kansas City, MO - Folly TheaterOctober 28 - Boulder, CO - Boulder TheaterOctober 29 - Salt Lake City, UT - Rose Wagner Performing Arts CenterOctober 31 - Boise, ID - The Egyptian TheatreNovember 1 - Spokane, WA - Bing Crosby TheaterNovember 2 - Beaverton, OR - Patricia Reser Center for the ArtsNovember 4 - Seattle, WA - Neptune TheatreNovember 6 - Menlo Park, CA - The Guild TheatreNovember 7 - Sacramento, CA - Crest TheatreNovember 8 - Napa, CA - Uptown TheatreNovember 10 - Montclair, CA - The Canyon MontclairNovember 13 - Cerritos, CA - The Cerritos CenterNovember 14 - Phoenix, AZ - Celebrity TheatreNovember 17 - Oklahoma City, OK - Tower TheatreNovember 19 - Austin, TX - ACL Live at The Moody TheaterNovember 20 - San Antonio, TX - Empire TheatreNovember 22 - Arlington, TX - Arlington Music HallNovember 23 - Houston, TX - The Heights TheaterNovember 24 - Baton Rouge, LA - Manship TheatreFor more information on Joanne Shaw Taylor, please contact Jon Bleicher at Prospect PR [..., 973.330.1711]

