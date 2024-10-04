Mcgrath Volvo Cars Of Fort Myers Offers Support To Floridians Affected By Hurricane Helene

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

As communities along Florida's coast recover from the impact of Hurricane Helene, McGrath Volvo Cars of Fort Myers is stepping up to support those impacted.

- Ian Drake, General ManagerFORT MYERS, FL, UNITED STATES, October 4, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- As communities along Florida's northern coast recover from the devastating impact of Hurricane Helene, McGrath Volvo Cars of Fort Myers is stepping up to support those impacted. The dealership offers resources and assistance to Floridians who lost their vehicles during the storm to help them get back on the road.In addition to offering vehicle assistance, McGrath Volvo Cars of Fort Myers welcomes anyone in need of a safe and comfortable place to recharge. Those affected by the storm are invited to visit the dealership to utilize free WiFi, charge their personal electronic devices, or simply take a break in a relaxed, air-conditioned environment."Our dealership fortunately escaped significant damage. However, in seeing the devastation of the hurricane we want to be there for our neighbors from any area," said Ian Drake, General Manager of McGrath Volvo Cars of Fort Myers. "Sometimes, having a place to sit, connect with others, and regain a sense of normalcy can make all the difference. Our doors are open, and we want everyone to know they're welcome here."McGrath Volvo Cars of Fort Myers encourages anyone affected by Hurricane Helene to contact or stop by the dealership for assistance. Whether you need help finding a new vehicle, connecting to the internet, or just need a place to relax and connect with people, their team is ready to support the community."We know how vital it is to have transportation, especially in the various stages of recovery," Drake said. "We want to be a resource for our neighbors who want to get back on their feet. If you've lost your vehicle in the storm, we're here to help you find the right replacement or repair. We also work with insurance adjusters to make finding, repairing, or replacing your damaged vehicle as pain-free as possible."For more details about the dealership please visit their website atAbout McGrath Volvo Cars of Fort MyersMcGrath Volvo Cars of Fort Myers is committed to serving Fort Myers, Florida and the community beyond, offering an extensive selection of new and pre-owned Volvo vehicles, exceptional customer service, and a desire to giving back.

