Bo Jackson, Drew Crawford And Thomas Grissom, M.D. Form Mercatus Rx, A Pharmacy Solutions Company To Combat Drug Pricing

Mercatus Rx, a new company in the landscape, has been launched with the goal and mission of bringing marketplace-based solutions to pharmacy.

NASVHILLE, TN, UNITED STATES, October 4, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Experienced healthcare executives Drew Crawford, physician J. Thomas Grissom, MD, and successful entrepreneur and former professional Bo Jackson, announce the formation of Mercatus Rx, a pharmacy company aimed at creating more efficient and affordable ways to purchase pharmaceuticals.Drew Crawford, Co-Founder and CEO stated,“It is no secret that prescription drug pricing has become unbalanced, particularly on the brand side. We have launched Mercatus Rx to work with all players in the healthcare industry including manufacturers, independent pharmacies, chain drug stores, health plans, PBMs and wholesalers. An efficient market has a willing buyer and a willing seller. Unfortunately, in the pharmacy space we have many willing buyers, they just buy with other people's money. It's time to bring the consumer back into the center of healthcare discussions, not just pharmacies. I could not be more excited about the opportunities in front of the company and to be working with Bo and Tom.”Bo Jackson, Co-Founder and Chief Development Officer said,“Having previous experience in healthcare and seeing the disparity that can exist in pharmaceutical pricing, it was an easy decision to partner with Drew and Tom to create Mercatus Rx. We will bring value-based solutions to the market over the next several months to deliver lower costs for companies and consumers.”J. Thomas Grissom, M.D., Co-Founder and Chief Medical Officer commented,“The pharmaceutical industry is under intense scrutiny as seen by the recent lawsuits and regulatory hearings and we want to bring simple, transparent and cost-effective solutions to show there are new innovations and ideas in pharmacy. Mercatus Rx will be at the forefront of those innovations.”Drew Crawford ended with,“Bo, Tom and I are thrilled to be working together and to bring solutions that will bring meaningful impacts to patients, employers, employees and all other stakeholders in our industry. We look forward to introducing more products and partners to you in the coming weeks and months.”Any entities wanting to hear more about our company, services, or how to partner with us, please reach out and say hello; ...

