(MENAFN- PR Newswire) New Verizon Access Offers Customers Exclusive Access to Live Events at Madison Square Garden, City Hall, Beacon Theatre, The Theater at MSG, The Chicago Theatre and Sphere

Partnership Includes Creation of Two Verizon-Branded Hospitality Spaces at Madison Square Garden

NEW YORK, Oct. 4, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Madison Square Garden Entertainment Corp. (NYSE: MSGE ) ("MSG Entertainment"), Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. (NYSE: MSGS ) ("MSG Sports") and Sphere Entertainment Co. (NYSE: SPHR ) (together, the "MSG Family of Companies") announced today an expanded partnership with Verizon (NYSE: VZ ), naming America's leading telecommunications company the Official Mobile Wireless Partner across the MSG Family of Companies.

This first-of-its-kind integrated marketing partnership provides exposure for Verizon across the MSG Family of Companies' portfolio of premier sports and entertainment assets, which includes New York's Madison Square Garden, Radio City Music Hall, The Theater at Madison Square Garden, Beacon Theatre; The Chicago Theatre; Sphere in Las Vegas; the New York Knicks, New York Rangers and Westchester Knicks professional sports franchises; the Christmas Spectacular Starring the Radio City Rockettes; and MSG Networks.

Through the new premium platform, Verizon Access, Verizon customers have exclusive access to select tickets for concerts and comedy shows at Radio City Music Hall, Beacon Theatre, The Theater at Madison Square Garden and The Chicago Theatre, and to all live events at Madison Square Garden that are part of the Arena Concert Series. At Sphere, Verizon customers will have exclusive access to select tickets for all concerts at the venue, and Sphere's original content.

In New York, Verizon and MSG Entertainment will partner on the creation of two Verizon-branded hospitality spaces at The World's Most Famous Arena. Both the "Verizon Club" at Madison Square Garden and the "Verizon Lounge" at The Theater at MSG will be open to select Verizon customers across a variety of live events each year – including the best in concerts and comedy.

"This is a landmark partnership for the MSG Family of Companies and Verizon, bringing together a diverse portfolio of premier global brands that share a commitment to providing exceptional experiences for customers," said Josephine Vaccarello, Executive Vice President, Live, MSG Entertainment. "We look forward to offering Verizon customers exclusive tickets to events across our legendary venues in New York, Chicago and Las Vegas via their new Verizon Access platform."



"Our partnership with the MSG Family of Companies provides Verizon customers with premium access to the most iconic venues and events in sports and entertainment," said Nick Kelly, VP, Partnerships at Verizon. "This expanded collaboration will elevate the fan experience and keep people connected in-venue through the power of Verizon's 5G technology."

Verizon's Sphere integrations began on July 4, 2024, when they presented the "Sphere Fourth of July Celebration" on the Exosphere – the exterior LED screen of Sphere in Las Vegas. The dynamic ten-minute show incorporated 500 drones and marked the launch of two new features of the Exosphere experience moving forward – "XO Stream" presented by Verizon – an official livestream of the Exosphere, and "XO Audio" – custom audio synced to content on the Exosphere that is audible both onsite within Sphere's property and online via "XO Stream." "XO Stream" presented by Verizon is the only official livestream of the Exosphere, and is available 24/7 both on thesphere and on YouTube.

Crown Properties Collection represented the MSG Family of Companies in this partnership.

About Madison Square Garden Entertainment Corp.

Madison Square Garden Entertainment Corp. (MSG Entertainment) is a leader in live entertainment, delivering unforgettable experiences while forging deep connections with diverse and passionate audiences. The Company's portfolio includes a collection of world-renowned venues – New York's Madison Square Garden, The Theater at Madison Square Garden, Radio City Music Hall, and Beacon Theatre; and The Chicago Theatre – that showcase a broad array of sporting events, concerts, family shows, and special events for millions of guests annually. In addition, the Company features the original production, the Christmas Spectacular Starring the Radio City Rockettes, which has been a holiday tradition for 90 years. More information is available at .



About Madison Square Garden Sports Corp.

Madison Square Garden Sports Corp.

(MSG Sports) is a leading professional sports company, with a collection of assets that includes the

New York Knicks

(NBA) and the

New York Rangers

(NHL), as well as two development league teams – the

Westchester Knicks

(NBAGL) and the Hartford Wolf Pack (AHL). MSG Sports

also operates a professional sports team performance center – the

MSG Training Center

in Greenburgh, NY.

More information is available at

.

About Sphere Entertainment Co.

Sphere Entertainment Co. is a premier live entertainment and media company. The Company includes Sphere, a next-generation entertainment medium powered by cutting-edge technologies to redefine the future of entertainment. The first Sphere venue opened in Las Vegas in September 2023. In addition, the Company includes MSG Networks, which operates two regional sports and entertainment networks, MSG Network and MSG Sportsnet, as well as a direct-to-consumer and authenticated streaming product, MSG+, delivering a wide range of live sports content and other programming. More information is available at sphereentertainmentco.

About Verizon

Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE,

Nasdaq: VZ ) powers and empowers how its millions of customers live, work and play, delivering on their demand for mobility, reliable network connectivity and security. Headquartered in New York City, serving countries worldwide and nearly all of the Fortune 500, Verizon generated revenues of $134.0 billion in 2023. Verizon's world-class team never stops innovating to meet customers where they are today and equip them for the needs of tomorrow. For more, visit verizon or find a retail location at verizon/stores.

