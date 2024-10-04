New Caledonian Support Front For Political Prisoners Makes Statement
Date
10/4/2024 9:09:41 AM
(MENAFN- AzerNews)
The New Caledonian Support Front for Political Prisoners has
issued a statement.
According to Azernews , the statement reads:
As a continuation of the various solidarity actions in support
of the activists imprisoned in the French colony and in response to
the series of interrogations that began on September 20, 2024 at
the Lyon Court, to the brothers and sisters of New Caledonian
Political Prisoners who expressed solidarity in various cities of
France, Catalonia, the Pacific Ocean as well as the Antilles
Support Front expresses its gratitude.
Our collective highly appreciates the important work done by the
"Kanak Solidarity" collective and the French Kanak movement within
the framework of efforts to raise awareness and organize
information spaces over the course of several months.
In particular, we would like to thank Solidarita Association and
EH Bai for their important support in establishing our work, as
well as the Baku Initiative Group for their support to the families
of political prisoners.
Further to the background of the event, the French overseas
territory of New Caledonia, which had been under an increasingly
tense situation for several months, has been overwhelmed by riots
since Monday, May 13.
This wave of unrest erupted just as the Assemblée Nationale was
about to vote on a constitutional amendment to reform the
archipelago's electorate, which was strongly opposed by the
territory's pro-independence camp.
A state of emergency was declared on the territory on May 15,
after three days of violence that left five people dead, including
two gendarmes, and hundreds injured. Below are some explanations to
help our readers understand the complex reasons behind this
conflagration.
MENAFN04102024000195011045ID1108746819
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.