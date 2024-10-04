Azerbaijan Assesses Demand For Green Energy & Integration Into Renewables
It is crucial today to calculate both the demand for "green
energy" and the penetration of renewable energy sources into the
general energy network, stated Rena Humbatova, Deputy Director of
the State Agency for Renewable Energy Sources (BOEMDA), during the
fifth day of "Baku Climate Action Week," Azernews
reports.
Humbatova emphasised that different approaches are being used in
Azerbaijan to assess the integration of renewable energy: "However,
all approaches are based on empirical data. At the same time, we
must consider the climatic conditions, as renewable energy depends
on various weather patterns and other factors. The question arises
of how these conditions impact energy production, for which we use
modelling."
She also highlighted the ongoing work on Azerbaijan's third
national contribution plan. "The first plan aimed for a 35%
reduction, and the second for a 40% reduction. We conducted an
assessment of our capabilities to reach net-zero emissions. In this
process, we analysed the experiences of many countries and studied
the required investments. As an agency, we calculate renewable
energy's input across various sectors, determining how much it can
penetrate. At this point, we need professionals who can process the
existing data," Humbatova noted.
