Azerbaijan Assesses Demand For Green Energy & Integration Into Renewables

10/4/2024 9:09:41 AM

(MENAFN- AzerNews) Akbar Novruz

It is crucial today to calculate both the demand for "green energy" and the penetration of renewable energy sources into the general energy network, stated Rena Humbatova, Deputy Director of the State Agency for Renewable Energy Sources (BOEMDA), during the fifth day of "Baku Climate Action Week," Azernews reports.

Humbatova emphasised that different approaches are being used in Azerbaijan to assess the integration of renewable energy: "However, all approaches are based on empirical data. At the same time, we must consider the climatic conditions, as renewable energy depends on various weather patterns and other factors. The question arises of how these conditions impact energy production, for which we use modelling."

She also highlighted the ongoing work on Azerbaijan's third national contribution plan. "The first plan aimed for a 35% reduction, and the second for a 40% reduction. We conducted an assessment of our capabilities to reach net-zero emissions. In this process, we analysed the experiences of many countries and studied the required investments. As an agency, we calculate renewable energy's input across various sectors, determining how much it can penetrate. At this point, we need professionals who can process the existing data," Humbatova noted.

