UK Announces Additional USD 13 Mln Of Aid To Lebanon

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) LONDON, Oct 4 (KUNA) -- The British Foreign and Commonwealth Office (FCO) announced on Friday an additional humanitarian aid to Lebanon worth 10 million pounds (USD 13.166 million), in response to mass displacement and increasing number of wounded civilians, due to intense bombardment launched by the Israeli on southern Lebanon.

This announcement comes after UK granted a humanitarian aid package to Lebanon on September 25, worth five million pounds (USD 6.683 million), via United Nations Children's Fund (UNICEF) to provide clean water, and food supplies, and sanitation, added FCO.

The UK is massive contributor to UN's Central Emergency Response Fund (CERF), which assigned 7.6 million pounds through this week to respond to the urgent conflict-related needs and displacement in Lebanon.

Anneliese Dodds, Minister of State for Development and Minister of State for Women and Equalities stressed: "The human cost of the conflict in Lebanon is clear for all to see. This additional funding from the UK will help to address the rapidly deteriorating humanitarian situation, providing relief for people displaced by the continuing violence."

"This lifesaving aid is vital, but not a long-term solution. The only way to truly address the growing humanitarian crisis is an immediate ceasefire adhered to by both sides. We continue to urge British nationals in Lebanon to leave immediately."

Meanwhile, the UK government announced more than 150 British nationals and dependents left Beirut on a government-chartered flight on Wednesday. (end)

