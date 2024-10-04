Meridian International Center To Host 2024 Meridian Summit: Shaping Geopolitical Futures

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire) On 10/18/24, the Meridian Summit will gather top officials from government, diplomacy, & business to address global economic shifts & geopolitical competition.

WASHINGTON, DC, UNITED STATES, October 4, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- As global dynamics evolve, reshaping economic landscapes, intensifying geopolitical competition, and presenting new security challenges, leaders must navigate an increasingly complex environment. With 2024 being a pivotal election year-more than 60 countries and half of the world's population going to the polls-the outcomes will have far-reaching effects on markets, regulation, and international relations. On October 18, 2024, Meridian International Center will host the 2024 Meridian Summit , gathering top officials from the government, diplomatic, and private sectors to address these critical issues. The Summit will provide a platform for collaboration, innovation, and strategic insights to help leaders advance their organizations amid shifting global realities.With sessions on the main stage and several invite-only conversations and networking opportunities, the 2024 Meridian Summit will showcase the world's most influential government, political, and business decision-makers for insights into the state of the geopolitical landscape. Themes of this year's Summit Sessions include:.The State of Geopolitics.The Global Swing States: Volatility and Conflict.Securing an Insecure World.Innovate to Dominate: Harnessing Technology for Geopolitical Edge.Collaborative Investment for Growth.Resilience Redefined: Strategies in Corporate ResilienceKey speakers at the 2024 Meridian Summit include:.Rep. Ami Bera (CA-6).Jon Finer, Principal Deputy National Security Advisor, The White House.The Honorable Elbridge Colby, The Marathon Initiative.Eric Gertler, U.S. News & World Report.The Honorable Jane Harman, Commission on the National Defense Strategy.The Honorable Kay Bailey Hutchison, NATO.Dorothy McAuliffe, U.S. Department of State.Dina Powell McCormick, BDT & MSD.Jim Sciutto, CNN.Julie Sweet, AccentureMeridian's CEO, Ambassador Stuart Holliday, emphasizes the importance of this year's summit in light of the shifting global order and major conflicts:“In an increasingly interconnected and rapidly changing global landscape, the challenges for businesses and governments are immense-but so are the opportunities. The Meridian Summit provides an unparalleled platform for leaders to share insights, form alliances, and develop strategies to navigate these complexities and shape the future of global leadership.”EVENT DETAILS:.Date: Friday, October 18, 2024.Location: The Gallup Building, 901 F Street NW Washington, DC 20004.Request An Invitation: register.This hybrid event welcomes both in-person and virtual attendees. Registered participants will receive access to a virtual platform to join remotely.MEDIA INFORMATION:Press interested in covering the 2024 Meridian Summit must contact the Meridian Communications team at ... by October 14, 2024 to apply for credentials.To learn more about this year's Summit, please visit .ABOUT MERIDIAN INTERNATIONAL CENTERMeridian is a nonpartisan, independent center for diplomacy, rooted in Washington, D.C., since 1960. Our mission is to expand American leadership by leveraging the country's most significant assets-our people, innovation, enterprise, and culture. Over 180 current and former heads of state are alumni of our programs, including former Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern, UN Secretary-General António Guterres, former Prime Minister Margaret Thatcher, and former Prime Minister Indira Gandhi, among many others. When leaders return home and implement change, the impact of Meridian's programs is amplified across numerous arenas, including women's and girls' empowerment, business and trade, human and civil rights, and energy and the environment.###

Danielle Najjar

Meridian International Center

+1 609-529-4195

...

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.