Midori Verity Named Top 25 Global Women Of Influence 2024 By WRW Business

SAN FRANCISCO, CA, UNITED STATES, October 4, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- – WRW Business magazine has named international business strategist, Midori Verity as one of their Top 25 Global Women of Influence for 2024 . This special edition, of the popular magazine, highlights those women leaders making a profound impact on the global stage for women everywhere.Midori's work over the past 25 years has been rooted in her belief in the power of entrepreneurship and connection. From working with startups to Fortune 500 companies and the building and successful exiting of two companies of her own, her experience has laid the groundwork for a career helping other women entrepreneurs realize their own potential.Inspired by her grandmother, one of the first female politicians in Japan's parliament, Midori is guided by the desire to empower women and the profound truth: when women achieve financial growth, they invest it back into their families, creating a ripple effect that transforms future generations and uplifts entire communities. This holds true for women across the globe-when they rise, everyone around them rises too.To help them achieve these goals and after seeing the inequities when it came to funding, mentorship and access that female entrepreneurs often face, Midori was inspired to co-found The Viva Code , a community and networking group dedicated to providing women with the tools, guidance and strategy needed to elevate their businesses to the next level.If you'd like more information on Midori Verity or to set up an interview, please reach out to ...About Midori Verity:Midori Verity has over 25 years of experience in business development, ranging from startups to Fortune 500 companies, and has achieved two successful exits. She brings a wealth of expertise and a keen understanding of business dynamics to every venture. Most recently, Midori co-founded The Viva Code, a global community for women of influence, dedicated to creating a movement that revolutionizes the landscape for women in leadership, driving towards a more equitable and prosperous world. She also hosts 'The Female Millionaire Show,' where she shares valuable insights and practical advice to inspire profound success.###

