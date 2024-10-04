Prospera Starts Fiscal Year With New Website To Better Serve Audiences

(MENAFN- PR Newswire)

2024-25 Prospera Executive Committee

Nonprofit organization announces new officers, launches site developed by client business

ORLANDO, Fla, Oct. 4, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Economic development, nonprofit organization

Prospera has begun its 34th fiscal year with a new slate of board officers and a brand-new website. The FY2024-2025 Prospera Governing Board of Directors Executive Committee consists of:



Chair: George Bermudez, Bank of America Senior VP Business Banking Market Executive

Immediate Past Chair: Luz Aviles, OUC Vice President of Customer Experience & Sales

Treasurer: Alex Sueiro, PAAST Partner

Secretary: Sharon Arroyo, Duke Energy Vice President of Government & Community Relations

Director-at-Large: Carlos Escobar, AdventHealth Vice President, Market IT Operations & Planning

Director-at-Large: Alex Dominguez, AT&T Director, Corporate External and Legislative Affairs Augusto Sanabria, Prospera President & CEO

The newly redesigned site, prosperausa , reflects Prospera's ongoing commitment to help start, sustain, and grow Hispanic-owned businesses to achieve community prosperity. The new site, developed by Prospera client BOLD Hispanic Marketing Agency , offers a fresh look, dynamic tools, inclusive experience, and an intuitive design for users to more easily find relevant content. With improved navigation, a modern design, and enhanced information and tools, it provides a more user-friendly experience for Hispanic entrepreneurs seeking assistance as well as supporters and partners seeking to learn more about the organization. Key features include easy access to request assistance and find the nearest Prospera office, client success stories, a calendar and simple registration process for upcoming, free business seminars, and more.

"We are excited to introduce our new website as part of our continuous efforts to better serve our clients and stakeholders," said

Prospera President and CEO Augusto Sanabria. "The updated, fully bilingual platform allows entrepreneurs to more easily access the resources they need to thrive, and further strengthens our ability to connect with our stakeholders and fulfill our mission of creating community prosperity. We are committed to ensuring that all clients can access information and services in a way that best meets their individual needs."

The website is available in both English and Spanish to accommodate clients,

funders, and partners who visit and navigate its content. Users can explore services, connect with Prospera team members, identify volunteer leaders of the organization, and find updates on programs tailored to business owners at every stage. Furthermore, the new website is ADA compliant thanks to the technology provided by ReciteMe.

Website visitors are now able to access a wide range of accessibility and language support tools to customize their digital experience through Recite Me assistive technology . Offering an inclusive experience is essential to support over 25 percent of the population who may encounter barriers when exploring our website due to a disability, learning difficulty, visual impairment, or if they speak English as a second language. The Recite Me assistive toolbar on Prospera's website includes screen reading functionality, multiple reading aids, customizable styling options, and an on-demand live translation feature that boasts over 100 languages including 65 text-to-speech and styling options.

Prospera is an economic development, nonprofit organization that has specialized since 1991 in providing bilingual assistance to Hispanic entrepreneurs who want to start, sustain, and grow their business. In the last five years alone, Prospera facilitated over $62 million in loans for small business clients, trained 17,000 entrepreneurs, and helped consulting clients create or retain more than 17,000 jobs. Prospera currently serves Florida, North Carolina, and Georgia. For more information, visit .



Media Contact: Maria A. Yabrudy , 407-412-3303 , [email protected]



SOURCE Prospera

