TIKTOK SENSATION LGNDFRVR TAKES THE LEAP INTO FILM PRODUCTION WITH“DOMINIQUE”

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, October 4, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- In an exciting announcement that has sent ripples through the social media world, TikTok sensation LGNDFRVR, boasting an impressive 18.6 million followers and 491.1 million likes, has revealed that he is now a movie producer. The mega influencer has co-produced the action-packed film“Dominique,” featuring a talented cast including Oksana Orlan, Maurice Compte, and rapper and actor Jose“Conejo” Martin.



“Dominique” tells the gripping story of a trained assassin who escapes her troubled past only to find herself in a South American town plagued by violence and corruption. Sheltered by an innocent family, she faces relentless attacks from both police and the mafia, forcing her to make a harrowing choice between her own self-protection and the defense of her newfound hosts.



Stan Wertlieb, Partner & Head of Acquisitions at Grindstone Entertainment, expressed his enthusiasm, stating,“LGNDFRVR's transition from social media to film production is a testament to his creative vision and passion. 'Dominique' is not just a movie; it's a thrilling exploration of loyalty and survival that we believe will resonate deeply with audiences.”



Bill Shadorf, CEO of Highlightstar and co-producer of the film shared his excitement about LGNDFRVR's new venture, saying,“We are thrilled to see LGNDFRVR step into the role of a producer. His unique perspective as a leading influencer brings a fresh and innovative approach to storytelling that we are confident will captivate viewers.”



With“Dominique,” LGNDFRVR is set to make a significant mark on the film industry, showcasing his talents beyond the digital realm.



“Dominique” premieres October 11, 2024 in select theaters on digital and demand.



