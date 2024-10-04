Avibras Rescue Plan: Merger And BNDES Support To Save Brazilian Defense Giant

(MENAFN- The Rio Times) The Brazilian defense company Avibras is at a crossroads. The firm, known for its missile and rocket launcher technology, is struggling financially.



The and military want to save Avibras from bankruptcy or foreign takeover. Avibras owes about R$600 million ($109 million) and filed for bankruptcy protection in 2022.



This led to 420 job cuts, leaving 900 employees. Earlier this year, creditors approved the company's recovery plan. A rescue plan is now in motion. It involves merging Avibras with Akaer, another Brazilian defense firm.



The goal is to create Brazil's largest defense company. They aim to reach R$5.48 billion ($996 million) in revenue by 2034 and employ over 6,000 people.



The government is backing this plan. President Lula himself asked for a Brazilian solution. He wants the National Development Bank (BNDES ) to help. The Defense Ministry is also involved in the rescue efforts.







Foreign interest in Avibras has caused concern. An Australian company considered buying it but backed out. Then, a Chinese firm made an offer. This worried Brazilian officials due to potential diplomatic and strategic issues.

The Future of Avibras and Akaer

Avibras and Akaer are both based in São José dos Campos. Together, they employ 4,000 people. Avibras supplies the Army, while Akaer focuses on Air Force and civil aviation projects.



The global defense market offers opportunities. Many countries are increasing military spending due to conflicts and tensions. This could benefit a merged Avibras-Akaer company.



Some politicians have suggested nationalizing Avibras , which could cost around R$2 billion ($363 million). However, the Defense Minister says the government lacks funds for this option.



The preferred solution seems to be a private sector rescue with government support. The rescue plan aims to keep Avibras under Brazilian control.



Even if foreign investors join later, their stake would likely be limited to 20%. This approach seeks to address national security concerns.



As the situation unfolds, the future of Avibras hangs in the balance. The outcome will impact Brazil's defense industry and thousands of jobs. It's a complex challenge that requires careful navigation by all parties involved.

