Deadly Border Shooting Prompts Calls To Demilitarize Mexican Migration Policy

(MENAFN- The Rio Times) The Southern Border Monitoring Collective and human rights organizations condemned the military shooting that killed six migrants and ten others.



The incident occurred on October 1, 2024, in Ejido Saltillito, Villa Comaltitlán, Chiapas. These groups emphasized that this case directly results from Mexico's militarized migration policies.



The Collective stressed that these policies prioritize national security over human safety. They called for a swift and thorough investigation into the incident.



The groups also demanded proper medical care for the injured and support for the victims and their families. However, this support includes psychosocial and legal assistance to help them cope with the tragedy.



Several organizations, including the Minerva Bello Center for Victims of Violence, urged for comprehensive reparations. They insisted on guarantees to prevent such incidents from happening again.







Additionally, the National Migration Institute's Citizen Council requested the implementation of human rights-compliant norms for migrants.

Urgent Calls for Justice in Migration Tragedy

The Council expressed deep concern about the lack of justice in previous tragedies. They called on the National Migration Institute to urgently meet with security authorities.



The aim is to establish agreements that ensure respect for the human rights of people on the move. President Claudia Sheinbaum stated that authorities are committed to clarifying the events and determining responsibility.



She confirmed that the authorities have handed the soldiers involved over to the Attorney General's Office. Sheinbaum stressed that "a situation like this cannot be repeated."



In addition, the migrants involved in the incident came from various countries. These included Nepal, India, Saudi Arabia, Egypt, Pakistan, and Cuba.



The diversity of nationalities highlights the global nature of migration challenges faced by Mexico. This tragic event has reignited debates about Mexico 's approach to migration.



In short, it raises questions about the balance between border security and human rights. The incident serves as a stark reminder of the risks faced by migrants on their journey.

