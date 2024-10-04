Left Lane Associates Places No. 57 On The Globe And Mail's Sixth Annual Ranking Of Canada's Top Growing Companies

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) TORONTO, Oct. 4, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -

Left Lane Associates is pleased to announce it has ranked No. 57 on the 2024 Report on Business magazine's ranking of Canada's Top Growing Companies, with a 753% growth over the past 3 years.

"Our team thrives when our clients succeed, and this recognition reinforces the value of having an experienced mergers and acquisitions advisor by your side during critical investment, acquisition, or divestment decisions in the industry." said Peter Stefanovich, President of Left Lane Associates.

Canada's Top Growing Companies is an editorial ranking that was launched in 2019 to celebrate the achievements of innovative businesses in Canada. To qualify for this voluntary program, companies had to complete an in-depth application process and fulfill revenue requirements. In total, 417 companies earned a spot on this year's ranking.

The full list of 2024 winners along with editorial coverage is published in the October issue of Report on Business magazine. The list is out now and online here .

"Our annual ranking of Canada's Top Growing Companies reflects the sector-spanning ingenuity of this country's entrepreneurs and corporate leaders," says Dawn Calleja, Editor of Report on Business magazine. "And we think it's important to tell their stories, to help inspire the next generation of up-and-comers across the country."

"The Globe and Mail congratulates this year's Canada's Top Growing Companies' winners for achieving exceptional growth and resilience in facing business challenges," says Andrew Saunders, CEO of The Globe and Mail. "It is a testament to dedication, strategic vision, and innovative drive."

The Globe and Mail is Canada's foremost news media company, leading the national discussion and causing policy change through brave and independent journalism since 1844. With our award-winning coverage of business, politics and national affairs, The Globe and Mail newspaper reaches 6.2 million readers every week in our print or digital formats, and Report on Business magazine reaches 2.9 million readers in print and digital every issue. Our investment in innovative data science means that as the world continues to change, so does The Globe. The Globe and Mail is owned by Woodbridge, the investment arm of the Thomson family.

Left Lane Associates is North America's premier supply chain M&A experts that companies trust to drive their growth and exit plans. Left Lane Associates' team builds personal relationships through supply chain thought leadership and experience while delivering industry-specific deal expertise to maximize value for its clients, supported by its proprietary processes and research.

SOURCE Left Lane Associates

