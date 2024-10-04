Talivity, Formerly Recruitmentmarketing, Launches AI Platform To Transform HR Tech Discovery

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Talivity, Formerly RecruitmentMarketing, Launches AI to Transform HR Tech Discovery

Talivity introduces a generative AI copilot, powered by data from over 1,500 HR vendors, to revolutionize how talent leaders discover solutions

NORWALK, CT, UNITED STATES, October 4, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- RecruitmentMarketing LLC, the fastest growing network of talent professionals, today announces its rebrand as Talivity with the launch of new AI-powered tools to reshape how talent leaders discover, evaluate, and leverage HR technology solutions. With this rebrand and platform launch, Talivity (talent + connectivity) expands its mission to build an ecosystem connecting HR tech buyers, solution providers, and business leaders.

At the heart of Talivity's new offering is Tally, a copilot designed to provide instant answers to complex HR strategy and technology questions. Powered by insights from thousands of HR technology profiles, Tally represents a significant leap forward in how talent professionals access and utilize industry expertise.

"We are excited to introduce Talivity as the go-to platform for talent leaders seeking to optimize their strategies and make informed tech decisions," said Katie Fortunato, co-founder and president of Talivity. "Our rebrand and platform launch reflect our vision to be the premier resource for talent strategy expertise, where HR professionals can discover cutting-edge solutions, gain valuable insights, and connect with industry visionaries."

Talivity's platform helps HR professionals navigate the complex HR Tech landscape through:

. AI-Powered Discovery: Users can search by category, solution, or topic, with Tally providing personalized recommendations and instant answers to strategic questions.

. Talivity Network: A network of innovative leaders in talent technology exchanging guidance on strategy, selection, and implementation of cutting-edge HR technology.

. Engaging Virtual Events: Including the flagship Hire Innovations event, a free virtual event offering inspiration, ideas, and the latest in hiring innovations to hundreds of talent leaders.

. Comprehensive Content: Daily and weekly newsletters, editorial content, and Buyer's Guides to keep talent leaders informed on the latest trends and solutions.

"At Talivity, we're bringing together leading talent professionals and people leaders to advance their talent strategies," added Fortunato. "For solution partners who want to be part of this forward-thinking conversation, we invite them to join us on the marketplace . Together, we're shaping the future of work."

Talivity secured $5M in seed funding from Clark Group Holdings LLC, a privately owned investment firm focusing on human capital and workforce solutions.

About Talivity

Talivity is the fastest growing network of talent professionals, equipping them to influence business growth and innovation. We provide industry insights, emerging technology access, and valuable connections through our AI-powered solutions marketplace, engaging events, and insightful content, supporting talent professionals at every career stage. For more information, visit talivity

