Kuwait Moi: No One Can Deny Citizens Access To Country

KUWAIT, Oct 4 (KUNA) -- No one can bar Kuwaitis from entering Kuwait or force them to leave it, and everyone, without any exception, must abide by state laws and fulfill their due duties, said the Kuwaiti of Interior (MoI) on Friday.

The ministry's statement came in response to social claims regarding First Deputy Prime Minister, Defense and Interior Minister Fahad Al-Sabah's recent remarks in this regard.

"No one can prevent Kuwaitis from entering Kuwait, nor can anyone force them to leave their country," the ministry stressed.

It added that the interior minister's recent media statements in this regard were misrepresented.

"Even His Highness the Amir himself was in the forefront of those who committed to the biometric fingerprinting procedure, which shows that no one is above the law and law applies to everyone," the ministry said. (end)

