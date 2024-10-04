Indonesia On Course For The Most Elaborate FSI Gathering At The World Financial Innovation Series (WFIS)

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

World Innovation Series (WFIS) returns to Jakarta on Nov 12-13, 2024, gathering 600+ financial leaders to explore trends and innovations in fintech.

JAKARTA, INDONESIA, October 4, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- The country's most popular financial sector event, World Financial Innovation Series (WFIS ) is on track to bring the latest wave of innovations on 12 – 13 November 2024 at Raffles Jakarta. While it's the sixth year of WFIS in Indonesia, the has never failed to surprise the financial services community with its great service and a host of lucrative offerings.The excitement surrounding the upcoming edition has gone viral and the platform has been receiving participations from numerous domains and the nation's most reputed organisations. To put that in numbers, the platform this time is said to gather 600+ FSI professionals. This massive congregation comprises the top names from the industry including C-suite profiles, VPs, Directors and Heads from myriad domains like IT & Security, Data Analytics, Fraud, Risk & Compliance, Operations & Strategy, Cards & Payments, and many others.Getting lured by this top-tier, irresistible gathering of delegates, WFIS is becoming the most competitive space for solution providers from around the globe. The stellar list of exhibiting companies include Ab Initio, Newgen, BML Istisharat, GrabDefence, Braze, Nucleus Software, iProov, Greyamp, SAP, Sumsub, Veefin Solutions Ltd, WSO2, Feitian Technologies, Craft Silicon, Paques, Epic Technology Group, AI Rudder, Credit Engine, HyperVerge, Tencent Cloud, Hi Cloud, Credgenics and others. These companies are constantly changing gears to orchestrate a loud presence in front of Indonesia's financial services community.World Financial Innovation Series has always facilitated invaluable dialogues on the most pressing topics in the presence of the industry's iconic thought leaders including top officials from Indonesia Financial Services Authority (OJK) and Ministry of Finance.In that light, this year's conference agenda has lined up some of the most trending topics including but not limited to 'Shaping a New Monetary Landscape in the Digital Age', 'Driving Innovation with Cloud Technology in Digital Transformation', 'Harnessing the Role of Generative AI in Shaping Modern Banking', 'Revolutionizing Customer Onboarding: Enhancing Efficiency Through Automation', 'Mobile Wallets: Redefining Convenience and Security in Modern Banking', 'Neobanks: Embracing the Continuously Evolving Seamless Banking Experience', 'Revolutionizing Development: Maximizing Agility with Low-Code No-Code Platforms' and many more.At a time when the country is witnessing a positive government dialogue on enhancing fintech capabilities, the platform has become more crucial than ever as enabling strategic fintech synergies lie at the heart of WFIS. Furthermore, Bank Indonesia has even introduced initiatives such as the National Open API Payment Standard (SNAP) and Project Garuda on Indonesia's CBDC to continue fostering fintech innovation.When asked about what the platform aims to achieve through the upcoming edition, Sudhir Ranjan Jena, the Co-Founder & CEO of the organizing body, Tradepass expressed,“It's our greatest honour to provide this exclusive networking space to Indonesia where the public and private sector can come together, shake hands and address the most concerning issues. World Financial Innovation Series has always worked towards powering global collaborations and bringing the best-in-class expertise and innovations for an overall upliftment of the nation's financial services industry.”For more information about the event, log on to:Media contact:Shrinkhal SharadPR & Communication Lead...+ (91) 80 6166 4401TradepassAbout TradepassProviding access to the global emerging markets, Tradepass brings together people, products and solutions to power events for unparalleled business and networking opportunities. Being the most accredited event company, it helps organizations: enter new markets, grow sales pipeline, close prospects, raise capital and identify the right solution-providers.As a deal facilitator, Tradepass is always determined about exposing the most agile liquid growth markets, to enable all-round scalability and growth.

Riya Jain

Tradepass

+91 7829801946

email us here

Visit us on social media:

Facebook

X

LinkedIn

Instagram

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.