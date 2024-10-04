The U.S. Department Of Education Awards Safal Partners New $1.6M National Technical Assistance Center For Homeless Education Contract

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) Safal Partners to Lead Revitalization of National Technical Assistance Center for Homeless Education Amid National Homelessness Crisis



HOUSTON, Oct. 4, 2024 /PRNewswire/ --

The U.S. Department of Education has awarded national management consultancy and technical assistance leader Safal Partners a $1.6 million contract to revitalize the National Technical Assistance Center for Homeless Education (NTACHE). Over the next 1-year term, including 3 option years, Safal Partners will provide project management, training and technical assistance, website maintenance and redesign, and data analysis services to enhance the center's capabilities.



Continue Reading

With over 1.2 million students experiencing homelessness in U.S. public schools, this contract arrives at a crucial time. Safal Partners, with decades of experience in transforming federal programs, will modernize NTACHE to deliver high-quality, strategic support to state and local homeless education coordinators.



U.S. DOE awards Safal Partners $8.7M to revitalize the NTACHE.

Post this

Safal Partners will leverage their expertise in education technical assistance and data-driven decision making to establish a revitalized NTACHE. The new center will serve the U.S. Department of Education in providing comprehensive support to state and local education agencies serving students experiencing homelessness. This will enhance the capacity of educators nationwide to implement the McKinney-Vento Act effectively, ultimately improving educational outcomes for children and youth experiencing homelessness across the country.



"We are honored to have the opportunity to lead this vital effort," said Mukta Pandit, Founder and CEO of Safal Partners. "Our team is eager to serve the U.S. Department of Education and make a meaningful impact for educators and the children and youth they support. We are ready to apply our expertise, foster innovation, and build a robust, data-driven NTACHE that truly addresses the needs of students experiencing homelessness and their families."



The revitalized NTACHE will empower educators nationwide to better implement the McKinney-Vento Act, improving educational outcomes for children and youth experiencing homelessness across the country. Safal Partners' approach integrates their proven track record in education technical assistance and a deep commitment to equity.



About Safal Partners

Safal Partners is motivated to support our public sector clients with a singular purpose – to accelerate positive outcomes for America's students, workers, and communities. Our work is ensuring vibrant school systems and a globally-competitive, future-ready workforce in the face of rapidly evolving change.



SOURCE Safal Partners

WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE? 440k+Newsrooms &Influencers 9k+Digital MediaOutlets 270k+JournalistsOpted In GET STARTED