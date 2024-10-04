(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) The rising global geriatric population presents a significant opportunity for peripheral vascular devices, driven by the increased susceptibility to vascular diseases such as atherosclerosis and peripheral artery with age. According to Center for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), in North America approximately 6.5 million people aged 40 years and over live with the peripheral arterial disease (PAD).

NEWARK, Del, Oct. 04, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global peripheral vascular devices is projected to grow significantly over the next decade, reaching a valuation of USD 8.9 billion by 2032 , up from USD 4.7 billion in 2022 . This expansion reflects a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.6% , according to a recent study by Future Market Insights (FMI) .

Peripheral vascular stents, a key segment in the market, commanded a 78.5% market share in 2021. These devices are increasingly essential in treating peripheral arterial disease (PAD) , which occurs when plaque builds up in the arteries that supply blood to the limbs and body. PAD is closely associated with systemic atherosclerosis, posing a heightened risk of cardiovascular events.

Understanding the Peripheral Vascular Devices Market:

The Peripheral Vascular Devices Market is experiencing significant growth due to the increasing prevalence of vascular diseases, advancements in minimally invasive procedures, and a growing aging population. Peripheral vascular diseases, such as peripheral artery disease (PAD), often lead to blockages in blood vessels outside the heart and brain, and the rising incidence of such conditions is driving demand for peripheral vascular devices. These devices play a crucial role in diagnosing and treating vascular issues, enhancing patient outcomes.

Technological innovations in stents, angioplasty balloons, and atherectomy devices are further propelling market growth. The development of drug-coated balloons and bioresorbable stents has improved the success rates of vascular procedures and reduced the need for repeat interventions. Additionally, the shift toward outpatient procedures and home-based care settings for vascular treatments has broadened the market potential for these devices.

However, the market faces challenges such as the high cost of devices and stringent regulatory requirements, which may limit growth. Nonetheless, emerging economies present significant opportunities for market expansion, driven by improving healthcare infrastructure and increasing awareness about vascular disease treatment options.

Key Takeaways from Market Study



The Peripheral Vascular Devices Market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 6.6% from 2024 to 2034.

Market size is projected to rise from USD 4.7 billion in 2022 to USD 8.9 billion by 2032 .

Rising demand for minimally invasive procedures is a key driver of market growth.

Technological advancements in stents, balloons, and catheters are contributing to increased adoption. Emerging economies present significant growth opportunities due to expanding healthcare infrastructure.



“The rising global burden of vascular diseases and technological advancements in treatment options are the key drivers propelling the Peripheral Vascular Devices Market. With a focus on minimally invasive procedures and better patient outcomes, the market is expected to see sustained growth, particularly in emerging regions where healthcare infrastructure is rapidly improving.” Says Sabyasachi Ghosh (Associate Vice President at Future Market Insights, Inc.)









Drivers and Opportunities

The primary driver of the Peripheral Vascular Devices Market is the increasing incidence of peripheral artery disease and other vascular conditions due to rising obesity rates, diabetes, and an aging population. These factors are leading to a higher demand for advanced medical devices that can provide effective and minimally invasive treatment options.

Opportunities in the market are abundant, with manufacturers investing in the development of next-generation vascular devices that offer improved patient outcomes and reduced procedure times. Drug-eluting stents, bioresorbable vascular scaffolds, and catheter-based technologies are some innovations driving the market forward. Additionally, the adoption of telemedicine and home-based healthcare services is expected to open new avenues for peripheral vascular device applications.

Component Insights

Peripheral vascular devices consist of a wide range of products, including angioplasty balloons, stents, catheters, guidewires, and atherectomy devices. The stent segment holds the largest market share, driven by the increasing use of drug-eluting and bioresorbable stents. These stents have significantly improved patient outcomes by reducing restenosis rates and the need for repeat procedures.

Angioplasty balloons are also a major component, with drug-coated balloons gaining popularity due to their effectiveness in preventing restenosis. Atherectomy devices, used to remove plaque from blood vessels, are seeing increased adoption in complex cases where standard angioplasty procedures may not be effective.

Market's Prime Determinants of Growth, Trends, and Opportunities

The Peripheral Vascular Devices Market is primarily driven by the increasing incidence of peripheral vascular diseases, coupled with the rising demand for minimally invasive surgical procedures. As the global population ages and lifestyle diseases such as diabetes and obesity become more prevalent, the need for effective vascular treatment options has grown significantly.

A key trend shaping the market is the growing preference for drug-coated balloons and bioresorbable stents, which offer superior long-term results and reduce the need for repeat interventions. Another emerging trend is the shift toward outpatient and home-based care, which has created opportunities for smaller, portable devices that allow for safer, quicker recovery.

Opportunities for market growth are abundant in developing regions where healthcare infrastructure is improving and access to advanced vascular care is expanding. Manufacturers are also focusing on developing cost-effective solutions to meet the growing demand in these markets.

Growth Drivers



Increasing Prevalence of Vascular Diseases: The rising incidence of peripheral artery disease (PAD) and related conditions is fueling the demand for peripheral vascular devices.

Technological Advancements: Innovations in stents, angioplasty balloons, and atherectomy devices are improving procedural success rates and patient outcomes, driving market growth. Minimally Invasive Procedures: Growing demand for minimally invasive surgical options, which reduce recovery time and complications, is contributing to the widespread adoption of peripheral vascular devices.



Emerging Markets: Rapidly developing healthcare infrastructure in regions such as Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East & Africa offers significant growth potential for market players.

Competitive Landscape

The global peripheral vascular devices market is highly fragmented, with numerous companies vying for market share. Leading players are adopting strategies such as mergers and acquisitions, partnerships, collaborations, and product innovations to cater to the growing demand and expand their customer reach.

In January 2022, Cook Medical received FDA Breakthrough Device designation for a new drug-eluting stent designed for below-the-knee (BTK) applications. This innovative stent aims to treat patients suffering from chronic limb-threatening ischemia (CLTI).

In another significant development, Cordis, a subsidiary of Cardinal Health, secured new group purchasing agreements with Premier on June 10, 2019, covering eight categories of interventional products. These agreements, which include Vascular Closure Devices (VCD), became effective on June 1st, while the coronary agreements were implemented starting July 1st.

Future Market Insights continues to track the latest advancements and strategic moves by companies in the peripheral vascular devices industry, with further insights available in the full report.

Key Companies Profiled:

Abbott Laboratories;Boston Scientific Corporation;Cook Medical Inc.;MicroPort Scientific Corporation (EndovastecTM);Medtronic Plc.;Cardinal Health, Inc.;B. Braun Melsungen AG;BIOTRONIK SE & Co. KG;Becton, Dickinson, and Company;W. L. Gore & Associates Inc.;Getinge AB; Terumo Corp;Kyoto Medical Planning Co Ltd;iVascular S.L.U;AMG International GmbH;ENDOCOR GmbH;Meril Life Sciences Pvt. Ltd.;Nano Therapeutics Pvt Ltd;Koninklijke Philips N.V.;REVA Medical

To Gain In-Depth Insights on Market, Browse Complete Report:



Key Market Segments Covered in Peripheral Vascular Devices Industry Research:

By Product:



Peripheral Vascular Stents



Self-Expanding Stents



Balloon Expanding Stents

Covered Stents

Drug-Eluting Stents

Drug Eluting Balloons Peripheral Vascular Bioresorbable Scaffolds



By Indication:



Target Artery Instability (TAI)

Access Artery Injury (AAI)

Peripheral Arterial Disease

Arteriovenous Fistulas

Peripheral Aneurysms Others

By Artery:



Carotid Artery

Fem-Pop Artery

lliac Artery Infrapop Artery

By End User:



Hospitals

Ambulatory Surgical Centers/Outpatients Cardiac Catheterization Labs



By Region:



North America

Latin America

Europe

South Asia

East Asia

Oceania Middle East and Africa (MEA)



German Translation

Der globale Markt für periphere Gefäßgeräte dürfte im Laufe des nächsten Jahrzehnts deutlich wachsen und von 4,7 Milliarden USD im Jahr 2022 auf 8,9 Milliarden USD im Jahr 2032 wachsen . Dieser Zuwachs entspricht einer durchschnittlichen jährlichen Wachstumsrate (CAGR) von 6,6 % gemäß einer aktuellen Studie von Future Market Insights (FMI) .

Periphere Gefäßstents, ein Schlüsselsegment des Marktes, hatten 2021 einen Marktanteil von 78,5 %. Diese Geräte sind zunehmend unverzichtbar bei der Behandlung der peripheren arteriellen Verschlusskrankheit (pAVK) , die auftritt, wenn sich Plaque in den Arterien ansammelt, die die Gliedmaßen und den Körper mit Blut versorgen. PAVK ist eng mit systemischer Arteriosklerose verbunden und birgt ein erhöhtes Risiko für kardiovaskuläre Ereignisse.

Den Markt für periphere Gefäßgeräte verstehen :

Der Markt für periphere Gefäßgeräte verzeichnet aufgrund der zunehmenden Verbreitung von Gefäßerkrankungen, der Fortschritte bei minimalinvasiven Verfahren und einer wachsenden alternden Bevölkerung ein erhebliches Wachstum. Periphere Gefäßerkrankungen wie die periphere arterielle Verschlusskrankheit (pAVK) führen häufig zu Verstopfungen der Blutgefäße außerhalb des Herzens und des Gehirns, und die steigende Inzidenz solcher Erkrankungen treibt die Nachfrage nach peripheren Gefäßgeräten an. Diese Geräte spielen eine entscheidende Rolle bei der Diagnose und Behandlung von Gefäßproblemen und verbessern die Patientenergebnisse.

Technologische Innovationen bei Stents, Angioplastieballons und Atherektomiegeräten treiben das Marktwachstum weiter voran. Die Entwicklung von medikamentenbeschichteten Ballons und bioresorbierbaren Stents hat die Erfolgsraten bei Gefäßoperationen verbessert und die Notwendigkeit wiederholter Eingriffe reduziert. Darüber hinaus hat der Trend zu ambulanten Eingriffen und häuslicher Pflege bei Gefäßbehandlungen das Marktpotenzial für diese Geräte erweitert.

Der Markt steht jedoch vor Herausforderungen wie den hohen Kosten der Geräte und strengen gesetzlichen Anforderungen, die das Wachstum einschränken könnten. Dennoch bieten Schwellenländer erhebliche Möglichkeiten zur Markterweiterung, die durch eine Verbesserung der Gesundheitsinfrastruktur und ein zunehmendes Bewusstsein für Behandlungsmöglichkeiten bei Gefäßerkrankungen vorangetrieben werden.

Wichtige Erkenntnisse aus der Marktstudie



Der Markt für periphere Gefäßgeräte soll von 2024 bis 2034 mit einer durchschnittlichen jährlichen Wachstumsrate von 6,6 % wachsen.

Die Marktgröße soll von 4,7 Milliarden US-Dollar im Jahr 2022 auf 8,9 Milliarden US-Dollar im Jahr 2032 steigen .

Die steigende Nachfrage nach minimalinvasiven Eingriffen ist ein wichtiger Treiber des Marktwachstums.

Technologische Fortschritte bei Stents, Ballons und Kathetern tragen zu einer zunehmenden Akzeptanz bei. Aufgrund der wachsenden Gesundheitsinfrastruktur bieten Schwellenländer erhebliche Wachstumschancen.



„Die weltweit steigende Belastung durch Gefäßerkrankungen und der technologische Fortschritt bei den Behandlungsmöglichkeiten sind die Haupttreiber für den Markt für periphere Gefäßgeräte. Mit einem Schwerpunkt auf minimalinvasiven Verfahren und besseren Patientenergebnissen wird erwartet, dass der Markt ein nachhaltiges Wachstum verzeichnet, insbesondere in Schwellenregionen, in denen sich die Gesundheitsinfrastruktur rasch verbessert“, sagt Sabyasachi Ghosh (Associate Vice President bei Future Market Insights, Inc.).

Treiber und Chancen

Der Haupttreiber des Marktes für periphere Gefäßgeräte ist die zunehmende Inzidenz peripherer arterieller Verschlusskrankheiten und anderer Gefäßerkrankungen aufgrund steigender Fettleibigkeitsraten, Diabetes und einer alternden Bevölkerung. Diese Faktoren führen zu einer höheren Nachfrage nach fortschrittlichen medizinischen Geräten, die wirksame und minimalinvasive Behandlungsmöglichkeiten bieten können.

Der Markt bietet zahlreiche Chancen. Hersteller investieren in die Entwicklung von Gefäßgeräten der nächsten Generation, die bessere Behandlungsergebnisse für Patienten und kürzere Behandlungszeiten bieten. Medikamentenfreisetzende Stents, bioresorbierbare Gefäßgerüste und katheterbasierte Technologien sind einige Innovationen, die den Markt vorantreiben. Darüber hinaus dürfte die Einführung von Telemedizin und häuslichen Gesundheitsdiensten neue Möglichkeiten für die Anwendung peripherer Gefäßgeräte eröffnen.

Einblicke in Komponenten

Periphere Gefäßgeräte umfassen eine breite Produktpalette, darunter Angioplastieballons, Stents, Katheter, Führungsdrähte und Atherektomiegeräte. Das Stentsegment hält den größten Marktanteil, was auf die zunehmende Verwendung von medikamentenfreisetzenden und bioresorbierbaren Stents zurückzuführen ist. Diese Stents haben die Behandlungsergebnisse der Patienten deutlich verbessert, indem sie die Restenoserate und die Notwendigkeit wiederholter Eingriffe verringern.

Auch Angioplastieballons sind ein wichtiger Bestandteil. Arzneimittelbeschichtete Ballons werden immer beliebter, da sie Restenosen wirksam vorbeugen. Atherektomiegeräte, die zur Entfernung von Plaque aus Blutgefäßen verwendet werden, werden zunehmend in komplexen Fällen eingesetzt, in denen Standardverfahren der Angioplastie möglicherweise nicht wirksam sind.

Die wichtigsten Marktfaktoren für Wachstum, Trends und Chancen

Der Markt für periphere Gefäßgeräte wird vor allem durch die zunehmende Anzahl peripherer Gefäßerkrankungen sowie die steigende Nachfrage nach minimalinvasiven chirurgischen Eingriffen angetrieben. Da die Weltbevölkerung altert und Zivilisationskrankheiten wie Diabetes und Fettleibigkeit immer häufiger auftreten, ist der Bedarf an effektiven Gefäßbehandlungsmöglichkeiten deutlich gestiegen.

Ein wichtiger Trend, der den Markt prägt, ist die zunehmende Vorliebe für medikamentenbeschichtete Ballons und bioresorbierbare Stents, die bessere Langzeitergebnisse bieten und die Notwendigkeit wiederholter Eingriffe verringern. Ein weiterer aufkommender Trend ist die Verlagerung hin zu ambulanter und häuslicher Pflege, was Möglichkeiten für kleinere, tragbare Geräte geschaffen hat, die eine sicherere und schnellere Genesung ermöglichen.

Key Market Segments Covered in Peripheral Vascular Devices Industry Research:

By Product:



Peripheral Vascular Stents



Self-Expanding Stents



Balloon Expanding Stents

Covered Stents

Drug-Eluting Stents

Drug Eluting Balloons Periphere vaskuläre bioresorbierbare Gerüste



Nach Indikation:



Zielarterieninstabilität (TAI)

Verletzung der Zugangsarterie (AAI)

Periphere arterielle Verschlusskrankheit

Arteriovenöse Fisteln

Periphere Aneurysmen Sonstiges

Nach Arterie:



Halsschlagader

Fem-Pop-Arterie

Arteria lliace Infrapop-Arterie

Nach Endbenutzer:



Krankenhäuser

Ambulante chirurgische Zentren/Ambulanzen Herzkatheterlabore



Nach Region:



Nordamerika

Lateinamerika

Europa

Südasien

Ostasien

Ozeanien Naher Osten und Afrika (MEA)



