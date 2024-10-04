عربي


Auction Result Of Treasury Bonds - RIKB 27 0415 - RIKB 35 0917


10/4/2024 7:45:57 AM

Series RIKB 27 0415 RIKB 35 0917
Settlement Date 10/09/2024 10/09/2024
Total Amount Allocated (MM) 5,650 3,830
All Bids Awarded At (Price / Yield) 100.050 / 7.940 103.880 / 6.490
Total Number of Bids Received 30 17
Total Amount of All Bids Received (MM) 6,975 5,030
Total Number of Successful Bids 22 15
Number of Bids Allocated in Full 22 15
Lowest Price / Highest Yield Allocated 100.050 / 7.940 103.880 / 6.490
Highest Price / Lowest Yield Allocated 100.200 / 7.870 104.205 / 6.450
Lowest Price / Highest Yield Allocated in Full 100.050 / 7.940 103.880 / 6.490
Weighted Average of Successful Bids (Price/Yield) 100.119 / 7.910 104.012 / 6.480
Best Bid (Price / Yield) 100.200 / 7.870 104.205 / 6.450
Worst Bid (Price / Yield) 99.945 / 7.990 103.818 / 6.500
Weighted Average of All Bids Received (Price / Yield) 100.095 / 7.920 103.966 / 6.480
Percentage Partial Allocation (Approximate) 100.00 % 100.00 %
Bid to Cover Ratio 1.23 1.31

