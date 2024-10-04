Kforce Inc. To Announce Third Quarter Results On October 28, 2024

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) TAMPA, Fla., Oct. 04, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Kforce (NYSE: KFRC), a provider of professional staffing services and solutions, will release third quarter results post-market on Monday, October 28, 2024, followed by a call at 5:00 pm ET to discuss the results. The dial-in number is (800) 715-9871 and the conference passcode is“Kforce”. A replay of the call will be available on our website at for one year after the call.



About Kforce Inc.

Kforce is a solutions firm specializing in technology, finance and accounting, and professional staffing services. Our KNOWLEDGEforce® empowers industry-leading companies to achieve their digital transformation goals. We curate teams of technical experts who build solutions custom-tailored to each client's needs. These scalable, flexible outcomes are shaped by deep market knowledge, thought leadership and our multi-industry expertise. Our integrated approach is rooted in 60 years of proven success deploying highly skilled professionals on a temporary and direct-hire basis. Each year, more than 20,000 talented experts work with a significant majority of the Fortune 500. Together, we deliver Great Results Through Strategic Partnership and Knowledge Sharing®.

Michael R. Blackman, Chief Corporate Development Officer

(813) 552-2927

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

All statements in this press release, other than those of a historical nature, are forward-looking statements including, but not limited to, statements regarding the backlog of desired investments that are expected to be high priorities once the macro uncertainties begin to clear, the evolution and increasingly instrumental role of technology in driving businesses, demand drivers of technology spend, the acceleration of technological change, the Firm's confidence in being well positioned for improving market conditions, and the Firm's quarterly guidance. Such forward-looking statements are within the meaning of that term in Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially include the following: business conditions; growth rate in temporary staffing and the general economy; competitive factors; risks due to shifts in the market demand; changes in client demand or our ability to adapt to such changes; a constraint in the supply of consultants and candidates or the Firm's ability to attract and retain such individuals; the success of the Firm in attracting and retaining its management team and key operating employees; changes in business or service mix; the ability of the Firm to repurchase shares; the occurrence of unanticipated expenses, income, gains or losses; the effect of adverse weather conditions; changes in our effective tax rate; our ability to comply with government regulations, laws, orders, guidelines and policies that impact our business; risk of contract performance, delays, termination or the failure to obtain new assignments or contracts, or funding under contracts; ability to comply with our obligations in a remote work environment; continued performance and security of, and improvements to, our enterprise information systems; impacts of actual or potential litigation or other legal or regulatory matters or liabilities, including the risk factors and matters listed from time to time in the Firm's reports filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including, but not limited to, the Firm's Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2023, as well as assumptions regarding the foregoing. The terms“should,”“believe,”“estimate,”“expect,”“intend,”“anticipate,”“plan” and similar expressions and variations thereof contained in this press release identify certain of such forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date of this press release. As a result, such forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and involve risks and uncertainties. Future events and actual results may differ materially from those indicated in the forward-looking statements. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements and the Firm undertakes no obligation to update any forward-looking statements.