Lifecore Biomedical Reports First Quarter Of Fiscal 2025 Financial Results And Provides Corporate Update

CHASKA, Minn., Oct. 04, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Lifecore Biomedical, Inc. (NASDAQ: LFCR) (“Lifecore” or the“Company”), a fully integrated contract development and manufacturing organization (“CDMO”), today announced its financial results for the first quarter of fiscal 2025.

Highlights from First Quarter Fiscal 2025:

“I joined Lifecore last spring with a commitment to position the company for long-term success. To that end, we implemented a growth strategy based on three primary efforts: maximizing our existing business and customer base; advancing our development pipeline toward commercialization; and aggressively pursuing new business. I am pleased to report that, during the first quarter, Lifecore's operational and business development achievements supported each of these priorities,” stated Paul Josephs, president & chief executive officer of Lifecore.

“Regarding operations. the company recently completed the installation and qualification of its high-speed, multi-purpose 5-head isolator filler, which is now GMP-ready. This new system positions the company to offer existing and future customers the speed and aseptic isolation benefits associated with this state-of-the-art, closed-system platform. With the addition of the 5-head isolator filler, which is designed for fill/finish activities for vials, cartridges, and pre-filled syringes, the company has more than doubled its prior capacity, significantly increasing our maximum revenue generating potential to up to approximately $300 million annually. This new system not only expands Lifecore's leadership in the fill/finish of highly viscous, complex formulations, but we believe it will also create an opportunity to win new, previously unsupported business, including fulfilling the needs of customers with less viscous, less complex protein, peptide and antibody products. We have already received significant interest from existing as well as new customers who are interested in accessing our state-of-the-art isolator filling system.

“With respect to business development, our team had a very solid first quarter. During the period, the company signed four new customers, including an exciting new program with Lindy Biosciences that will be focused on streamlining the formulation process for Lindy's innovative microglassification technology and scaling it for commercial manufacturing. During the quarter, we also signed numerous expansion agreements for existing customer projects. Importantly, the company increased investment in both our business development infrastructure and outreach. During the first quarter, the company added two new sales representatives who are increasing our reach in key pharma and biotech hubs in the U.S., and we plan to add at least one industry veteran to this team to provide an additional resource to maximize the sizable opportunity in front of us. In addition, the company is elevating its participation in industry conferences and events in the U.S and abroad. Our team is aggressively working to fill the plant's capacity, and though it is early, we are pleased to see our business development pipeline improving in terms of the quantity of opportunities that we are reviewing.

“To support the ongoing execution of our growth strategy, Lifecore today announced the successful closing of a private placement of 5,928,775 shares of its common stock with new and existing investors raising approximately $24.3 million. We believe this reflects the support that our shareholders have for our new management, our plan for value creation, and the tremendous opportunity we have in this growing market. We are grateful for this show of confidence. Importantly, we believe these funds, along with other potential non-dilutive actions available to the Company, will provide the financial stability needed to allow management to focus on growing the business aggressively and without distraction.

“Today, I am pleased to report that in my first 100 days, Lifecore has streamlined its operations, added talented leaders to the organization, signed multiple new customers, regained compliance with Nasdaq's listing requirements, and successfully raised funds. We have great optimism regarding the opportunity ahead, with this backdrop, we are reaffirming guidance for fiscal year 2025 for both revenue and Adjusted EBITDA. Looking forward we have established medium term financial objectives targeting double digit revenue CAGR and Adjusted EBITDA margins in line with those of our peers, which we expect to discuss in further detail at our future Investors Day in November. We are very pleased with the achievements during the period, all of which, I believe, have strengthened our potential to achieving sustainable growth in the coming years.”

Corporate Developments

New Business



During the first quarter, the company signed four new customers, and numerous expansion agreements for existing customer projects. The highlight of these new business wins is the company's agreement with Lindy Biosciences, which was publicly announced last week. These new and expanded projects span the range of Lifecore's capabilities and the company is pleased to continue as the partner of choice for many of its existing customers.

During the first quarter, the company added two new sales representatives who are seeking to expand Lifecore's reach in key pharma and biotech hubs in the U.S. In addition, the company is increasing its participation in industry conferences and events. In September and October alone, the Lifecore team has met, and will continue to meet, with prospective and existing customers at multiple industry conferences including MAIS (Medical Aesthetic Injectable Summit), CPHI (Convention on Pharmaceutical Ingredients), PDA (Parenteral Drug Association) and PODD (Partnering Opportunities in Drug Delivery). Importantly, the company will have the opportunity to leverage its leadership in the field of sterile injectables with Lifecore management presenting and sitting on panels at several of these meetings.



Capabilities and Capacity

Subsequent to quarter-end, as previously publicly disclosed, the company successfully completed the installation and qualification of its high-speed, multi-purpose 5-head isolator filler, which is now GMP-ready. With the addition of the 5-head isolator filler, which is designed for fill/finish activities for vials, cartridges, and pre-filled syringes, the company has more than doubled its capacity, creating maximum revenue-generating potential of up to $300 million annually, based on historical fiscal year 2024 revenues, projected development pipeline, and new business pricing, volume and other assumptions.



Financial Markets



This morning, the company announced the successful closing of a $24.3 million private placement of 5,928,775 shares of its common stock with new and existing shareholders at a price per share of $4.10. The company believes this offering, along with other non-dilutive actions, will address Lifecore's near-term liquidity needs, allowing management to further execute its growth strategy with the goal of achieving sustainable profitability.

On September 12th, Lifecore was pleased to announce that the company received written notice from the Nasdaq Listing Qualifications Department stating that the company has regained compliance with the filing and annual meeting requirements in the Nasdaq Listing Rules, and Nasdaq has ceased any action to delist the company's common stock.



Consolidated First Quarter Fiscal 2025 Financial Results

Revenues for the quarter ended August 25, 2024 were $24.7 million, compared to $24.5 million for the comparable 2023 period. The increase of $0.2 million was primarily driven by a $1.5 million increase in HA manufacturing revenues from the company's largest customer due to the timing of shipments, partially offset by a $1.3 million decrease in CDMO revenues primarily as a result of one customer working down inventory levels built in the prior year period.

Gross profit for the quarter ended August 25, 2024 was $5.4 million, compared to $2.7 million for the comparable period of 2023. The increase of $2.7 million was primarily due to a favorable sales mix between customers and price increases to customers within CDMO revenues.

Selling, general and administrative expenses for the first quarter of fiscal 2025 was $14.8 million, compared to $9.2 million for the comparable prior year period. The increase of $5.6 million was primarily due to increases in professional fees of $4.7 million, consisting of $2.4 million in audit fees and legal fees of $2.3 million; and non-cash stock-based compensation expense, primarily due to the impact of performance stock unit grants of $0.9 million.

Interest expense was $5.4 million for the three months ended August 25, 2024, an increase compared to $3.9 million for the comparable period of 2023. The increase of $1.4 million was primarily a result of increased interest expense primarily related to the amortization of the debt discount on the Alcon term loan facility, along with a reduction in capitalized interest compared to the prior period.

For the quarter ended August 25, 2024, the company recorded a net loss of $16.2 million or $0.53 per diluted share, as compared to a net loss of $10.8 million or $0.35 per diluted share, for the comparable period of 2023. Adjusted EBITDA for the period of $(1.8) million was consistent with the $(2.0) million in the prior year period.

Financial Guidance

For the full fiscal year 2025, the company is reiterating is financial guidance and expects revenue to be approximately $126.5 to $130 million and Adjusted EBITDA* to be in the range of $19 to $21 million. This guidance takes into consideration existing market forces, contracts, timing of customer orders, and the company's current beliefs and estimations with respect to success and timing related to growing and diversifying the company's new business development revenue. Experience shows that a new business development organization, as there is at Lifecore, usually takes multiple quarters to optimize performance. The company cautions against extrapolating quarterly results to estimate full year results.

*Adjusted EBITDA is a non-GAAP financial measure (see reconciliation of non-GAAP financial measures in this release).

Lifecore Biomedical, Inc. is a fully integrated contract development and manufacturing organization (CDMO) that offers highly differentiated capabilities in the development, fill and finish of sterile injectable pharmaceutical products in syringes, vials and cartridges, including complex formulations. As a leading manufacturer of premium, injectable-grade hyaluronic acid, Lifecore brings more than 40 years of expertise as a partner for global and emerging biopharmaceutical and biotechnology companies across multiple therapeutic categories to bring their innovations to market. For more information about the Company, visit Lifecore's website at .

