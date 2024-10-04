Global Bispecific Antibody Market Size Bispecific Antibodies Sales FDA Approved Bispecific Antibodies Market Forecast

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Bispecific Antibodies size Expected to surpass USD 40 Biilion By 2029 Says Kuick Research

Bispecific antibodies are an innovative class of cancer therapies, which have been making their impact in cancer treatment since the early 2000s. Bispecific antibodies, which are made to bind to two antigens, primarily function by bringing an immune cell in close proximity to a malignant cell, which accelerates the body's removal of cancer cells as opposed to the normal course of antigen presentation and immune activation. Due to their unique mode of action, bispecific antibodies have drawn interest from researchers and pharmaceutical companies interested in treating cancer. As a result, numerous bispecific antibodies have been approved by regulatory agencies worldwide.

As a result, the global bispecific antibodies market is witnessing significant growth in terms of commercial performance. As of the first half of 2024, the market is valued at approximately US$ 5.49 billion, building on a robust performance in 2023, where it surpassed US$ 8.6 billion for the full year globally. This impressive trajectory highlights the increasing acceptance and utilization of bispecific antibodies in clinical settings for both cancer and non-cancer indications.

Currently, regulatory bodies have approved 14 bispecific antibodies, of which Hemlibra (emicizumab) and Vabysmo (faricimab) have emerged as leaders in the market. Hemlibra, primarily used in treating hemophilia A, and Vabysmo, indicated for ophthalmologic conditions, have jointly accounted for over 80% to the total bispecific antibody market size since Vabysmo's approval in 2022, underscoring their importance in the therapeutic landscape.

Since the approval of the first bispecific antibody, the US has remained the largest regional contributor to this market, generating over US$ 5.5 billion in revenue in 2023. In the first half of 2024 alone, revenues from the US market alone exceeded US$ 3.5 billion, accounting for over 60% of the total sales, thereby reaffirming its pivotal role in the bispecific antibodies sector. This dominance can be attributed to a combination of factors, including a high prevalence of cancer and a strong focus on innovative therapies that address unmet medical needs.

In the coming years, the bispecific antibodies market is poised for further expansion. With several ongoing clinical trials and an increasing number of therapies expected to gain approval by 2030, KuicK Research estimates that the market will surpass US$ 40 billion by 2030. The unique mechanism of action of bispecific antibodies positions them as promising candidates for complex diseases where single-target therapies may fall short. This versatility is likely to attract increased investment and research focus, fostering innovation and potentially leading to the development of next-generation therapies.

