Nvenue's Live Micro-Betting Markets To Be Offered Through Sportradar's Unified Odds Feed

nVenue, a leading global provider of live and micro-betting solutions, announced that it will deliver its specialized live betting markets to operators and platforms in the U.S. and internationally via Sportradar's Unified Odds Feed - delivering the most robust set of live and micro betting options for U.S. sports.

nVenue's enterprise platform, powered by machine and artificial intelligence, processes trillions of game and player data points in real-time to deliver an unrivaled volume of new live betting markets to operators with sub-second latency through Sportradar's Unified Odds Feed. Sportradar's Unified Odds Feed provides harmonized sports betting data, simplified integration, and accelerated data transmission to increase efficiency and flexibility in trading.

"Our expertise in ML/AI automation and sports betting provides global sportsbooks with the deepest set of markets for U.S. sports with customizable margins and curated bet feeds," says nVenue Co-Founder CEO Kelly Pracht. "The combination of nVenue's advanced technology with Sportradar's global reach will usher in a new era of live, in-play betting."

The company focuses on delivering markets for major U.S. sports, including MLB, NBA, NFL, and NASCAR to date. Additional sports to be announced for 2025.

Quinton Singleton, nVenue's COO, shares remarks, "Our collaboration with Sportradar will enable operators and platforms to leverage our market-leading technology to shift the industry towards live betting as the majority share of betting on U.S. sports." In-play betting currently represents 30% to 40% of wagers in the U.S, with some analysts projecting $14.4 billion of gross gaming revenue from live markets by 2030.

About nVenue: nVenue is a global leader in live and micro-betting solutions. The platform's unmatched technology leverages machine learning and artificial intelligence to deliver probabilities and odds for live betting markets rapidly and at a massive scale. With nVenue's tech-powered platform, sports betting operators can introduce thousands of new micro-betting markets for basketball (NBA), baseball (MLB), motorsports (NASCAR), and football (NFL). nVenue has league partnerships with both the NBA and NASCAR. nVenue was founded in 2018. More information can be found at .

