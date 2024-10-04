Gray Media And Stations Raise More Than $340,000 For Hurricane Helene Relief

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) ATLANTA, Oct. 04, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Gray (NYSE: GTN) today announced that its local television stations have raised more than $290,000 for Hurricane Helene response efforts, and Gray itself will donate an additional $50,000 to the relief fund. The money raised will provide immediate aid as well as long-term assistance for residents impacted by the deadly storm system that took the lives of more than 200 people and left a path of destruction across six states.

“We are truly grateful to our viewers for their overwhelming generosity and willingness to support their neighbors during this time of tremendous need,” Gray's Chief Operating Officer Sandy Breland said. “Our stations tracked Helene's potential impact on the region starting days before landfall and throughout the storm and have not stopped intensive reporting on the devastation, relief and recovery efforts, and remarkable resilience of the affected residents. We will continue to serve and support these communities as they recover and rebuild.”

Donors can support the relief campaign by visiting HeleneHelp.org. 100% of each donation goes to The Salvation Army's disaster relief efforts. A Spanish language site, is also active.

“We are so grateful for Gray Media's partnership and their dedication to the communities they serve,” said Major Todd Hawks, Territorial CRD Secretary, The Salvation Army USA Southern Territory.“These partnerships empower us to provide a full spectrum of care - from critical food and water to vital emotional care for those grappling with the aftermath of a disaster. Thanks to partners like Gray Media, we can help support those impacted throughout their journey to recovery.”

The Salvation Army has already served more than 150 thousand meals to Helene survivors from 68 active mobile feeding units in six states. It also is providing cleanup kits, hygiene products, and spiritual and emotional care to those in need.

