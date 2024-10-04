Climb Bio To Present At William Blair’S Upcoming Conference Event On Transforming Autoimmune Diseases By Targeting CD19

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) WELLESLEY, Mass., Oct. 04, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Climb Bio, Inc. (Nasdaq: CLYM), announced today it will present and host investor meetings at William Blair's Transforming Autoimmune Diseases by Targeting CD19 event being held in New York, NY on Wednesday, October 16, 2024.

About Climb Bio, Inc.

Climb Bio, Inc., is a clinical-stage biotechnology company developing therapeutics for patients with immune-mediated diseases. The Company's lead product candidate, budoprutug, is an anti-CD19 monoclonal antibody that has demonstrated B-cell depletion and has potential to treat a broad range of B-cell mediated diseases. For more information, please visit climbbio.com .

