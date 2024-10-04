Amicus Therapeutics Announces Participation At The World Muscle Society Annual Congress 2024
Date
10/4/2024 7:16:25 AM
(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) PRINCETON, N.J., Oct. 04, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Amicus Therapeutics (Nasdaq: FOLD), today announced that three posters highlighting its development program for Pompe disease will be included at the 29th Annual congress of the World Muscle Society being held October 8-12, 2024 in Prague, Czechia.
Poster Session: Pompe Disease
Abstract Title: Cipaglucosidase alfa + miglustat in late-onset Pompe disease: two non-ambulatory patients switching from high-dose, high-frequency alglucosidase alfa (Poster #657P)
Presenter: Barry J. Byrne, MD, PhD, University of Florida, Gainesville, FL, U.S.A. Poster Session: Friday, October 11, 3:45 – 4:45 p.m. CET Location: Forum Hall, The Prague Congress Centre
Abstract Title: Post-baseline outcomes of the UK Early Access to Medicines Scheme registry for cipaglucosidase alfa plus miglustat in late-onset Pompe disease (Poster #670P)
Presenter: Mark Roberts, MD, Salford Royal NHS Foundation Trust, Greater Manchester Neurosciences Centre, Manchester, U.K. Poster Session: Friday, October 11, 3:45 – 4:45 p.m. CET Location: Forum Hall, The Prague Congress Centre
Abstract Title: Miglustat: a first-in-class enzyme stabilizer for late-onset Pompe disease (Poster #671P)
Presenter: Tahseen Mozaffar , MD, Department of Neurology, University of California, Irvine, CA, U.S.A. Poster Session: Friday, October 11, 3:45 – 4:45 p.m. CET Location: Forum Hall, The Prague Congress Centre
For more information on the WMS 2024 Annual Congress, please visit
About Amicus Therapeutics
Amicus Therapeutics (Nasdaq: FOLD) is a global, patient-dedicated biotechnology company focused on discovering, developing and delivering novel high-quality medicines for people living with rare diseases. With extraordinary patient focus, Amicus Therapeutics is committed to advancing and expanding a pipeline of cutting-edge, first- or best-in-class medicines for rare diseases. For more information please visit the company's website at , and follow on X and LinkedIn .
CONTACTS:
Investors:
Amicus Therapeutics
Andrew Faughnan
Vice President, Investor Relations
...
(609) 662-3809
Media:
Amicus Therapeutics
Diana Moore
Head of Global Corporate Communications
...
(609) 662-5079
FOLD–G
MENAFN04102024004107003653ID1108746521
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.