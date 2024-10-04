(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Ventura Law Establishes the Americo S. Ventura Scholarship Fund in Partnership with The New American Dream Foundation

DANBURY, CT, UNITED STATES, October 4, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Ventura Law , one of Connecticut's leading personal injury law firms, proudly announced the establishment of The New American Dream Foundation 's Americo S. Ventura Scholarship Fund last Friday night at their American Dream Awards Gala. With a donation of $15,000 initiated by CEO Augie J. Ribeiro, Esq., the firm is committed to supporting students from immigrant backgrounds, helping them pursue higher education and achieve their American Dream. This scholarship will provide financial assistance to deserving students over the next five years.Inspired by Mr. Ribeiro's vision to honor the legacy of Ventura Law's founder, Americo S. Ventura, Esq., this initiative was the driving force behind the creation of the scholarship. Mr. Ribeiro and Ventura Law's contribution underscores the firm's commitment to giving back to the community and supporting educational opportunities for future leaders.As a tribute to Americo S. Ventura, a cornerstone of the Danbury community, the Americo S. Ventura Scholarship Fund reflects his lifelong dedication to empowering others through education, community service, and compassionate legal representation. Born to immigrant parents who arrived in America without speaking the language or knowing how to navigate the legal system, Mr. Ventura understood the challenges newcomers face in striving for a better life. His parents' struggles deeply influenced his approach to law, leading him to devote his career to being the voice for the voiceless.Throughout his illustrious career, Mr. Ventura was known not only for his legal expertise but also for his unwavering commitment to helping others-believing that helping someone was far more important than a dollar in his pocket. He prioritized justice and community over profit, working tirelessly to ensure that those who couldn't afford legal services or didn't know their rights could still access the help they needed. The scholarship established in his name was celebrated at the gala as a testament to his belief that education is a powerful tool for achieving the American Dream. By supporting the next generation of students through this scholarship, Ventura Law continues to uphold his vision of creating opportunities and fostering positive change in the community he so dearly loved.In her heartfelt speech, Attorney Patricia Cruz Fragoso, Esq., reflected on Mr. Ventura's belief in authenticity, humility, and honesty-values that shaped his life and career. "He often said, 'Unless you know your roots, you are easily conquered,'" she shared. "This legacy inspired the creation of this scholarship, ensuring his unwavering dedication to helping others will continue for generations."For over 65 years, Ventura Law has been a trusted advocate for personal injury victims across Connecticut, offering services in English, Spanish, and Portuguese. The firm is dedicated to serving diverse communities with integrity, compassion, and expertise, ensuring clients receive the support they need to achieve justice and recovery.For more information on Ventura Law's and The New American Dream Foundation's initiatives, please visit or .

