UN Climate Champion Calls For Enhanced Scientific Collaboration To Tackle Climate Change
Date
10/4/2024 7:08:51 AM
(MENAFN- AzerNews)
Nazrin Abdul
It is necessary to harness the power of science to achieve the
goals set for combating the consequences of climate change.
This was stated by Nigar Arpadarai, the UN's high-level champion
for climate change, at COP29 during the Acceleration of Research
and Cooperation for Climate Action conference, which was part of
"Baku Climate Action Week," Azernews reports.
She noted that the world is already in a critical period:
"According to scientists, we are on the verge of consequences that
could harm the planet. It is important to strengthen the influence
of the latest scientific knowledge on global politics. We need
international cooperation in this regard. Countries should
collaborate to share best practices, and it is essential for the
private sector to be an active partner in these efforts."
N. Arpadarai emphasized that academic and research
collaborations are at the forefront of climate research: "It is
necessary to increase funding for climate research and development
and to ensure accessibility to these studies. Currently, 14
initiatives in the field of climate change are relevant. Among
these initiatives, we prioritize increasing human capital and
promoting awareness about environmental issues."
