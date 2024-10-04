UN Climate Champion Calls For Enhanced Scientific Collaboration To Tackle Climate Change

(MENAFN- AzerNews) Nazrin Abdul Read more

It is necessary to harness the power of science to achieve the goals set for combating the consequences of climate change.

This was stated by Nigar Arpadarai, the UN's high-level champion for climate change, at COP29 during the Acceleration of Research and Cooperation for Climate Action conference, which was part of "Baku Climate Action Week," Azernews reports.

She noted that the world is already in a critical period: "According to scientists, we are on the verge of consequences that could harm the planet. It is important to strengthen the influence of the latest scientific knowledge on global politics. We need international cooperation in this regard. Countries should collaborate to share best practices, and it is essential for the private sector to be an active partner in these efforts."

N. Arpadarai emphasized that academic and research collaborations are at the forefront of climate research: "It is necessary to increase funding for climate research and development and to ensure accessibility to these studies. Currently, 14 initiatives in the field of climate change are relevant. Among these initiatives, we prioritize increasing human capital and promoting awareness about environmental issues."