TNMP Receives Approval For Incremental Rate Base Recovery Applications

N.M., Oct. 4, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- TNMP, the wholly-owned Texas subsidiary of TXNM Energy, Inc. (NYSE: TXNM ) received approval from the Public Utility Commission of Texas (PUCT) for its recent Transmission Cost of Service and Distribution Cost Recovery Factor applications. On September 20, 2024, the PUCT approved TNMP's Application for Interim Update of Wholesale Transmission Rates through a Transmission Cost of Service (TCOS) filing. The approved annual rate increase of $3.9 million recovers $20.6 million of incremental transmission rate base. The associated rates became effective upon approval. On October 3, 2024, the PUCT approved TNMP's Application to Amend its Distribution Cost Recovery Factor (DCRF). The approved annual rate increase of $7.7 million recovers $43.7 million of incremental distribution rate base. The associated rates will become effective in approximately 45 days. The filings can be found at . Background:

TXNM Energy (NYSE: TXNM ), an energy holding company based in Albuquerque, New Mexico, delivers energy to more than 800,000 homes and businesses across Texas and New Mexico through its regulated utilities, TNMP and PNM. For more information, visit the company's website at . CONTACTS:

