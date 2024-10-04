Hut 8 Operations Update For September 2024

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) 19.5 EH/s and 762 MW under management in with path to 33.5 EH/s

Announced partnership with BITMAIN to host next-generation ASIC miner with purchase option to reach 20 EH/s of self-mining GPU-as-a-service subsidiary generating revenue with first cluster fully Outstanding balance of Anchorage Digital loan equitized at price of $16.395 per share MIAMI, Oct. 04, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Hut 8 Corp. (Nasdaq | TSX: HUT) (“Hut 8” or the“Company”), a leading, vertically integrated operator of large-scale energy infrastructure and one of North America's largest Bitcoin miners, today released its operations update for September 2024. “We made significant strides in scaling our compute layer across Bitcoin mining and AI this month,” said Asher Genoot, CEO of Hut 8.“In partnership with Bitmain, we launched a next-generation, DLC-cooled ASIC miner. We are targeting a 15 EH/s hosting deployment at our Vega site in the Texas Panhandle by H1 2025, which is expected to generate ~$135 million in annualized hosting revenue on a fully ramped basis. The agreement's purchase option creates a clear path to 20 EH/s of self-mining capacity by allowing us to fully acquire the hosted machines for our fleet. This deal demonstrates our commitment to pushing the mining industry forward while positioning for expansion into AI data centers.” “Our GPU-as-a-service vertical is now fully operational and generating revenue. As we advance discussions with potential partners to expand our digital infrastructure layer across Bitcoin mining and AI compute, we remain committed to maintaining balance sheet strength and creative structuring. To that end, we have also enhanced our financial position by fully converting our ~$38 million Anchorage Digital loan into equity at $16.395 per share of common stock, which represents a 51% premium to the Company's 20-day VWAP through the day prior to the signing of the equitization agreement.” Highlights:

Announced partnership with BITMAIN to host U3S21EXPH ASIC miner in H1 2025 with path to 20 EH/s of self-mining capacity; partnership is expected to generate ~$135 million in annualized hosting revenue on a fully ramped basis

Brought 1,000 NVIDIA H100 GPUs online and began generating revenue for new GPU-as-a-service subsidiary Highrise AI, Inc.

Announced equitization of ~$38 million Anchorage Digital loan at a price of $16.395 per share Continued construction of Ionic Digital's Cedarvale site and remain on track to complete site buildout by December Operating Metrics

Average during the period unless otherwise noted September 2024 August 2024 Total energy capacity under management1,2,3 762 MW 762 MW Total deployed miners under management4 189.9K 179.5K Total hashrate under management5 19.5 EH/s 18.5 EH/s Self-Mining 6 Deployed miners7 58.6K 58.5K Deployed hashrate8 5.6 EH/s 5.6 EH/s Bitcoin produced1,9 85 BTC 87 BTC Bitcoin on balance sheet1 9,106 BTC 9,105 BTC Managed Services 2,10 Energy capacity under management1 582 MW 582 MW Deployed miners under management 140.8K 130.5K Hashrate under management 14.9 EH/s 13.9 EH/s Hosting Deployed miners under management11,12 76.7K 76.7K Hashrate under management13 8.6 EH/s 8.5 EH/s

Energy Infrastructure Platform 1

Current/Contracted Revenue Stream(s) 14 Site Location Owner Power

Capacity Self-

Mining Managed

Services Hosting HPC Power

Sales Vega 1 5 Texas Panhandle Hut 8 205 MW Yes16 Medicine Hat Medicine Hat, AB Hut 8 67 MW Yes Salt Creek Orla, TX Hut 8 63 MW Yes Alpha Niagara Falls, NY Hut 8 50 MW Yes Yes Drumheller 1 7 Drumheller, AB Hut 8 42 MW Kelowna Kelowna, BC Hut 8 1.1 MW Yes Mississauga Mississauga, ON Hut 8 0.9 MW Yes Vaughan Vaughan, ON Hut 8 0.6 MW Yes Vancouver II Vancouver, BC Hut 8 0.5 MW Yes Vancouver I Vancouver, BC Hut 8 0.3 MW Yes King Mountain 1 8 McCamey, TX Hut 8 (JV) 280 MW Yes Yes Yes Yes Iroquois Falls 1 9 Iroquois Falls, ON Hut 8 (JV) 120 MW Yes Kingston 1 9 Kingston, ON Hut 8 (JV) 110 MW Yes North Bay 1 9 North Bay, ON Hut 8 (JV) 40 MW Yes Kapuskasing 1 9 Kapuskasing, ON Hut 8 (JV) 40 MW Yes Cedarvale 3 Barstow, TX Managed 215 MW Yes East Stiles Midland, TX Managed 30 MW Yes Rebel Midland, TX Managed 25 MW Yes Stiles Midland, TX Managed 20 MW Yes Garden City Midland, TX Managed 12 MW Yes Total 1,322 MW

Notes: (1) As of the end of the period (2) Includes all Self-Mining, Managed Services, and Hosting infrastructure, including 100% of the energy capacity at the King Mountain site, which is owned by the King Mountain JV in which the Company has a 50% membership interest and a Fortune 200 renewable energy producer has the remaining 50% membership interest (the“King Mountain JV”). (3) Includes 215 megawatts assuming full capacity at Cedarvale, which was first energized in April and is currently under construction. (4) Includes all miners that are racked with power and networking, rounded to the nearest 100, in Self-Mining, Managed Services, and Hosting infrastructure with power and networking, including all miners at the King Mountain site. (5) Includes all Self-Mining, Managed Services, and Hosting hashrate, including 100% of the hashrate at the King Mountain site. (6) Self-Mining operations for Hut 8 include 100% of operations at the King Mountain site. (7) Deployed miners are defined as those physically racked with power and networking, rounded to the nearest 100; deployed self-mining miners net of the 50% share of the King Mountain JV held by Hut 8's joint venture partner was 49.6K during September and 49.5K during August. (8) Indicates the target hashrate of all deployed miners; deployed self-mining hashrate net of the 50% share of the King Mountain JV held by Hut 8's joint venture partner was 4.7 EH/s during September and August, respectively. (9) Bitcoin produced net of the 50% share of the King Mountain JV held by Hut 8's joint venture partner was 72 BTC during September and 74 BTC during August. (10) The Managed Services figures reflected in this table include the Self-Mining and Hosting metrics from the sites where Hut 8's Managed Services business is an additional service layer in the operation of the site (at King Mountain, Rebel, Stiles, East Stiles, and Garden City). As a result, the sum of the Self-Mining, Managed Services, and Hosting numbers will not add up to the“Total energy capacity under management”,“Total deployed miners under management”, and“Total hashrate under management” figures that are also reflected in the table. (11) Miners are rounded to the nearest 100. (12) 42.6K deployed miners under management net of the 50% share of the King Mountain JV held by Hut 8's joint venture partner during September and August, respectively. (13) 4.7 EH/s under management net of Hut 8's joint venture partner's 50% share of the King Mountain JV during September and August, respectively. (14) Reflects revenue sources to Hut 8, its subsidiaries, and/or joint ventures in which they participate. (15) Site is currently under development. (16) Anticipated to begin generating revenue in H1 2025 (17) Site currently shut down; Hut 8 maintaining lease with option value of re-energizing site. (18) Owned by a JV between Hut 8 and a Fortune 200 renewable energy producer in which Hut 8 has an approximately 50% membership interest. (19) Owned by a JV between Hut 8 and Macquarie in which Hut 8 has an approximately 80% membership interest.

About Hut 8



Hut 8 Corp. is an energy infrastructure operator and Bitcoin miner with self-mining, hosting, managed services, and traditional data center operations across North America. Headquartered in Miami, Florida, Hut 8 Corp. has a portfolio comprising twenty sites: eleven Bitcoin mining, hosting, and Managed Services sites in Alberta, New York, and Texas, five high performance computing data centers in British Columbia and Ontario, and four power generation assets in Ontario. For more information, visit and follow us on X (formerly known as Twitter) at @Hut8Corp.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward–Looking Information

This press release includes“forward-looking information” and“forward-looking statements” within the meaning of Canadian securities laws and United States securities laws, respectively (collectively,“forward-looking information”). All information, other than statements of historical facts, included in this press release that address activities, events or developments that Hut 8 expects or anticipates will or may occur in the future, including such things as future business strategy, competitive strengths, goals, expansion and growth of the business, operations, plans and other such matters is forward-looking information. Forward-looking information is often identified by the words“may”,“would”,“could”,“should”,“will”,“intend”,“plan”,“anticipate”,“allow”,“believe”,“estimate”,“expect”,“predict”,“can”,“might”,“potential”,“predict”,“is designed to”,“likely” or similar expressions. Specifically, such forward-looking information included in this press release includes statements relating to our path to increase our EH/s under management to 33.5 EH/s, our path to increase self-mining EH/s to 20 EH/s through the purchase option with Bitmain, the timing and potential revenues for the hosting deployment at our Vega site, our plans to expand into AI data centers, our discussions with potential partners to expand our digital infrastructure layer across Bitcoin mining and AI compute, our commitment to balance sheet strength and creative structuring, and the timing to complete the Cedarvale site buildout for Ionic Digital.

Statements containing forward-looking information are not historical facts, but instead represent management's expectations, estimates and projections regarding future events based on certain material factors and assumptions at the time the statement was made. While considered reasonable by Hut 8 as of the date of this press release, such statements are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties, assumptions and other factors that may cause the actual results, level of activity, performance or achievements to be materially different from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking information, including but not limited to, security and cybersecurity threats and hacks; malicious actors or botnet obtaining control of processing power on the Bitcoin network; further development and acceptance of the Bitcoin network; changes to Bitcoin mining difficulty; loss or destruction of private keys; increases in fees for recording transactions in the Blockchain; erroneous transactions; reliance on a limited number of key employees; reliance on third party mining pool service providers; regulatory changes; classification and tax changes; momentum pricing risk; fraud and failure related to digital asset exchanges; difficulty in obtaining banking services and financing; difficulty in obtaining insurance, permits and licenses; internet and power disruptions; geopolitical events; uncertainty in the development of cryptographic and algorithmic protocols; uncertainty about the acceptance or widespread use of digital assets; failure to anticipate technology innovations; the COVID19 pandemic, climate change; currency risk; lending risk and recovery of potential losses; litigation risk; business integration risk; changes in market demand; changes in network and infrastructure; system interruption; changes in leasing arrangements; failure to achieve intended benefits of power purchase agreements; potential for interrupted delivery, or suspension of the delivery, of energy to mining sites and other risks related to the digital asset mining and data center business. For a complete list of the factors that could affect Hut 8, please see the“Risk Factors” section of Hut 8's Transition Report on Form 10-K, available under the Company's EDGAR profile at , and Hut 8's other continuous disclosure documents which are available under the Company's SEDAR+ profile at and EDGAR profile at .

