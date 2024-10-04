Rising Demand Across Industries Spurs Dry Vacuum Pumps Market To USD 5,296.2 Million By 2033 | Future Market Insights, Inc.

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Growth in various sectors, such as automotive, aerospace, and electronics, increases the need for dry vacuum pumps for applications like coating, molding, and material handling which drives the demand for these pumps. NEWARK, Del, Oct. 04, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Future Insights (FMI) reports that the global dry vacuum pumps market was valued at approximately USD 2,340.7 million in 2018. In 2022, the demand for these pumps grew by 5.3% year-on-year, indicating that the market is projected to reach around USD 2,698 million in 2023.

During the forecast period 2023 to 2033, sales are expected to grow at 7% CAGR globally. This is projected to take the market to USD 5,296.2 million by 2033. The global dry vacuum pump market is experiencing growth due to increasing demand across various industries, including semiconductor manufacturing, pharmaceuticals, food and beverage, chemical processing, and oil and gas. These sectors rely on dry vacuum pumps for applications such as material handling , packaging, coating, and drying. Stricter environmental regulations concerning emissions and energy efficiency are further fueling the shift towards dry vacuum pumps, which offer significant advantages over traditional oil-sealed pumps. These pumps eliminate oil usage, reducing the risk of contamination and the need for oil disposal, making them a more environmentally friendly option. Energy efficiency is a key factor driving the adoption of dry vacuum pumps. Known for their superior energy performance compared to oil-sealed pumps, they require less energy during operation, aligning with industry goals for sustainability and cost savings. The global dry vacuum pump market is experiencing significant growth in emerging markets, particularly in the Asia Pacific. Countries such as China and India are witnessing a rapid expansion of their manufacturing sectors, which drives the demand for vacuum pumps. Increasing investments in semiconductors, pharmaceuticals, and food processing sectors in these regions further contribute to the market growth. The global dry vacuum pump market Outlook

Attributes Key Insights Global Dry Vacuum Pumps Market Size (2022A) USD 2,554 Million Estimated Market Value (2023E) USD 2,698 Million Projected Market Size (2033F) USD 5,296.2 Million Value-based CAGR (2023 to 2033) 7.0% Collective Value Share: Top 3 Regions (2023E) 65% to 70%

Key Takeaways from the Dry Vacuum Pumps Market Study:



During the forecast period, the dry vacuum pumps industry is likely to witness a CAGR of 0% over the forecast period 2023 to 2033.

By product type, dry screw vacuum pump segment is estimated to have a dominant share of around 7% in 2023.

On the basis of end-use, the pharmaceutical sector is projected to generate a revenue potential of USD 534.8 million from 2023 to 2033.

The dry vacuum pumps industry in China is predicted to reach USD 804.6 million by 2033, increasing at 6% CAGR. Germany is estimated to account to a market worth of USD 177.9 million, expanding at a CAGR of 8% through 2033.



“Expansion of pharmaceutical industry in developing countries is expected to drive growth in the global dry vacuum pumps market. Manufacturers have a pressing need to emphasize on stringent quality control measures throughout the production process to deliver quality products to crucial sectors like food & beverage and pharmaceuticals.” - says Nikhil Kaitwade , Associate Vice President at Future Market Insights (FMI).

Prominent drivers of the dry vacuum pumps market:

: The increasing demand for semiconductors, flat panel displays, and advanced electronics fuels the demand for dry vacuum pumps in manufacturing processes that require contamination-free environments.: With the rise in pharmaceutical production and biotechnology innovations, particularly in drug manufacturing and medical equipment, dry vacuum pumps are essential for sterile and clean production processes.: Industries are increasingly adopting energy-efficient vacuum pumps due to rising energy costs and stringent environmental regulations aimed at reducing carbon emissions and contamination, which favors the use of dry vacuum pumps.: In industries like chemicals and petrochemicals, where aggressive and corrosive substances are handled, dry vacuum pumps, which avoid oil contamination, are preferred for both safety and efficiency.: The increasing focus on renewable energy sources, particularly in the production of solar panels, drives demand for dry vacuum pumps that are used in various cleanroom and production processes.: Technological innovations in the design and functionality of dry vacuum pumps, such as noise reduction, increased durability, and reduced maintenance costs, are further promoting their adoption across diverse industries.

Browse Full Report Here:

Who is winning?

Few of the key players in this industry include Flowserve, Atlas Copco AB, Ebara Corporation.

Key manufacturers are focus on research and development to improve the performance, efficiency, and reliability of dry vacuum pumps. They invest in advanced technologies and material to develop innovative product. That offer high vacuum levels, low energy consumption, and reduced maintenance requirements.

They are also offering a range of dry vacuum pumps model and configuration to cater to different sectors and applications. They work closely to understand their specific requirements and provide tailored solutions to optimize performance.

Top 10 Key Players in the Dry Vacuum Pumps Industry:



Ebara Corporation

Atlas Copco AB

Gardner Denver Inc.

ULVAC

Shanghai EVP Vacuum Technology

Agilent Technologies

Flowserve SIHI GmbH

DVP Vacuum

Bosch Group Peiffer Vacuum Gmbh

Recent development:

In June 2021, Leybold has announced the release of new models of dry screws vacuum pumps. The screw design of the highly energy-efficient DRYVAC DV 500 & the even more powerful DV 800 compresses totally dry, requiring no operating oil.

In September 2021, Edwards says their nXRi dry vacuum pumps are beneficial for scientists, increasing research productivity while cutting laboratory running expenses.

Find More Valuable Insights

The research report analyzes demand in the global dry vacuum pumps industry. The global dry vacuum pumps market analysing historical demand from 2018 to 2022 and forecast statistics for 2023 to 2033.

As per Future Market Insights (FMI), the market has been analyzed by capacity (low, medium, high), product (dry screw, dry scroll, dry diaphragm, dry claw and hook pumps, and others) end-use (electronics and semiconductor, pharmaceutical, chemical, oil &gas, food & beverages, and others) across several regions.

Obtain Our Market-Driven Insights Report Now!

Global Dry Vacuum Pumps Market Segmentation

By Product Type:



Dry Screw Vacuum Pump

Dry Scroll Vacuum Pump

Dry Diaphragm Pump

Dry Claw and Hook pumps Others



By Capacity:



Low Capacity (Up to 100 m3/h)

Medium Capacity (100 to 500 m3/h) High Capacity (More than 500 m3/h)



By End Use:



Electronics and Semiconductor Industry

Pharmaceutical Industry

Chemical and Petrochemical Industry

Oil and Gas Industry

Food and Beverages Industry Others

By Region:



North America

Latin America

Western Europe

Eastern Europe

Central Asia

Russia and Belarus

Balkan and Baltic Countries

East Asia

South Asia and Pacific Middle East & Africa

German Translation

Future Market Insights (FMI) berichtet, dass der globale Markt für trockene Vakuumpumpen im Jahr 2018 auf rund 2.340,7 Mio. USD geschätzt wurde. Im Jahr 2022 stieg die Nachfrage nach diesen Pumpen im Vergleich zum Vorjahr um 5,3 %, was darauf hindeutet, dass der Markt im Jahr 2023 voraussichtlich rund 2.698 Mio. USD erreichen wird.

Im Prognosezeitraum 2023 bis 2033 wird erwartet, dass der Umsatz weltweit mit einer CAGR von 7 % wachsen wird. Dies wird den Markt bis 2033 voraussichtlich auf 5.296,2 Mio. USD ansteigen lassen.

Der globale Markt für trockenlaufende Vakuumpumpen verzeichnet aufgrund der steigenden Nachfrage in verschiedenen Branchen, darunter Halbleiterherstellung, Pharmazie, Lebensmittel und Getränke, chemische Verarbeitung sowie Öl und Gas, ein Wachstum. Diese Sektoren sind auf trockenlaufende Vakuumpumpen für Anwendungen wie Materialtransport, Verpackung, Beschichtung und Trocknung angewiesen.

Strengere Umweltauflagen in Bezug auf Emissionen und Energieeffizienz treiben den Wandel hin zu trockenen Vakuumpumpen weiter voran, die gegenüber herkömmlichen ölgedichteten Pumpen erhebliche Vorteile bieten. Diese Pumpen eliminieren den Ölverbrauch, verringern das Risiko einer Kontamination und die Notwendigkeit einer Ölentsorgung, was sie zu einer umweltfreundlicheren Option macht.

Energieeffizienz ist ein Schlüsselfaktor für die Einführung von trockenen Vakuumpumpen. Sie sind für ihre überlegene Energieeffizienz im Vergleich zu ölgedichteten Pumpen bekannt und benötigen während des Betriebs weniger Energie, was mit den Branchenzielen für Nachhaltigkeit und Kosteneinsparungen übereinstimmt.

Der globale Markt für trockenlaufende Vakuumpumpen verzeichnet in den Schwellenländern, insbesondere im asiatisch-pazifischen Raum, ein erhebliches Wachstum.

Länder wie China und Indien erleben eine rasche Expansion ihrer Fertigungssektoren, was die Nachfrage nach Vakuumpumpen antreibt. Zunehmende Investitionen in Halbleiter, Pharmazeutika und Lebensmittelverarbeitung in diesen Regionen tragen weiter zum Marktwachstum bei.

Ausblick auf den globalen Markt für trockene Vakuumpumpen

Attribute Wichtige Erkenntnisse Globale Marktgröße für trockenlaufende Vakuumpumpen (2022A) 2.554 Millionen US-Dollar Geschätzter Marktwert (2023E) 2.698 Millionen US-Dollar Prognostizierte Marktgröße (2033F) 5.296,2 Mio. USD Wertbasierte CAGR (2023 bis 2033) 7.0 % Kollektiver Wertanteil: Top 3 Regionen (2023E) 65 % bis 70 %

Wichtige Erkenntnisse aus der Marktstudie für trockene Vakuumpumpen:

 Im Prognosezeitraum wird die Branche der trockenen Vakuumpumpen im Prognosezeitraum 2023 bis 2033 wahrscheinlich eine CAGR von 0 % verzeichnen.

 Nach Produkttyp wird geschätzt, dass das Segment der trockenen Schrauben-Vakuumpumpen im Jahr 2023 einen dominierenden Anteil von rund 7 % haben wird.

 Auf der Grundlage des Endverbrauchs wird für den Pharmasektor von 2023 bis 2033 ein Umsatzpotenzial von 534,8 Mio. USD prognostiziert.

 Es wird prognostiziert, dass die Branche für trockene Vakuumpumpen in China bis 2033 804,6 Mio. USD erreichen wird, was einer jährlichen Wachstumsrate von 6 % entspricht.

 Es wird geschätzt, dass Deutschland einen Marktwert von 177,9 Mio. USD hat und bis 2033 mit einer CAGR von 8 % wächst.

"Es wird erwartet, dass die Expansion der pharmazeutischen Industrie in Entwicklungsländern das Wachstum des globalen Marktes für trockene Vakuumpumpen vorantreiben wird. Hersteller haben einen dringenden Bedarf, sich auf strenge Qualitätskontrollmaßnahmen während des gesamten Produktionsprozesses zu konzentrieren, um Qualitätsprodukte für wichtige Sektoren wie Lebensmittel und Getränke sowie Pharmazeutika zu liefern", sagt Nikhil Kaitwade, Associate Vice President bei Future Market Insights (FMI).

Prominente Treiber des Marktes für trockene Vakuumpumpen:

1. Wachstum der Halbleiter- und Elektronikindustrie : Die steigende Nachfrage nach Halbleitern, Flachbildschirmen und fortschrittlicher Elektronik treibt die Nachfrage nach trockenen Vakuumpumpen in Fertigungsprozessen an, die kontaminationsfreie Umgebungen erfordern.

2. Expansion in der Pharma- und Biotechnologie: Mit der Zunahme der pharmazeutischen Produktion und der biotechnologischen Innovationen, insbesondere in der Arzneimittelherstellung und in der Medizintechnik, sind trockene Vakuumpumpen für sterile und saubere Produktionsprozesse unerlässlich.

3. Energieeffizienz und Umweltvorschriften : Die Industrie setzt aufgrund steigender Energiekosten und strenger Umweltvorschriften zur Reduzierung von Kohlenstoffemissionen und -verschmutzungen zunehmend energieeffiziente Vakuumpumpen ein, was den Einsatz von trockenen Vakuumpumpen begünstigt.

4. Nachfrage in der chemischen und petrochemischen Industrie : In Branchen wie der Chemie und Petrochemie, in denen mit aggressiven und korrosiven Substanzen umgegangen wird, werden trockene Vakuumpumpen, die eine Ölkontamination vermeiden, sowohl aus Sicherheits- als auch aus Effizienzgründen bevorzugt.

5. Wachstum bei Solarenergie und erneuerbaren Energien : Der zunehmende Fokus auf erneuerbare Energiequellen, insbesondere bei der Herstellung von Solarmodulen, treibt die Nachfrage nach trockenen Vakuumpumpen an, die in verschiedenen Reinraum- und Produktionsprozessen eingesetzt werden.

6. Fortschritte in der Vakuumtechnologie : Technologische Innovationen in Bezug auf Design und Funktionalität von trockenen Vakuumpumpen, wie z. B. Geräuschreduzierung, erhöhte Haltbarkeit und reduzierte Wartungskosten, fördern deren Einführung in verschiedenen Branchen weiter.

Wer gewinnt?

Zu den wichtigsten Akteuren in dieser Branche gehören Flowserve, Atlas Copco AB und Ebara Corporation.

Wichtige Hersteller konzentrieren sich auf Forschung und Entwicklung, um die Leistung, Effizienz und Zuverlässigkeit von trockenen Vakuumpumpen zu verbessern. Sie investieren in fortschrittliche Technologien und Materialien, um innovative Produkte zu entwickeln. Diese bieten ein hohes Vakuumniveau, einen geringen Energieverbrauch und einen reduzierten Wartungsaufwand.

Sie bieten auch eine Reihe von trockenen Vakuumpumpenmodellen und -konfigurationen an, die für verschiedene Sektoren und Anwendungen geeignet sind. Sie arbeiten eng zusammen, um ihre spezifischen Anforderungen zu verstehen und maßgeschneiderte Lösungen zur Leistungsoptimierung anzubieten.

Top 10 der Hauptakteure in der Branche der trockenen Vakuumpumpen:

 Ebara Corporation

 Atlas Copco AB

 Gardner Denver Inc.

 ULVAC (englisch)

 Shanghai EVP Vakuumtechnik

 Agilent Technologien

 Flowserve SIHI GmbH

 DVP Vakuum

 Bosch-Gruppe

 Peiffer Vacuum Gmbh

Jüngste Entwicklung:

Im Juni 2021 hat Leybold die Markteinführung neuer Modelle von trockenen Schrauben-Vakuumpumpen angekündigt. Die Schneckenkonstruktion des besonders energieeffizienten DRYVAC DV 500 und des noch leistungsstärkeren DV 800 verdichtet vollständig trocken und benötigt kein Betriebsöl.

Im September 2021 sagte Edwards, dass seine trockenen nXRi-Vakuumpumpen für Wissenschaftler von Vorteil sind, da sie die Forschungsproduktivität steigern und gleichzeitig die Betriebskosten des Labors senken.

Finden Sie weitere wertvolle Einblicke

Der Forschungsbericht analysiert die Nachfrage in der globalen Branche der trockenen Vakuumpumpen. Der globale Markt für trockene Vakuumpumpen analysiert die historische Nachfrage von 2018 bis 2022 und prognostiziert Statistiken für 2023 bis 2033.

Laut Future Market Insights (FMI) wurde der Markt nach Kapazität (niedrig, mittel, hoch), Produkt (Trockenschnecke, Trockenschnecke, Trockenmembran, Trockenklauen- und Hakenpumpen und andere) und Endverwendung (Elektronik und Halbleiter, Pharmazie, Chemie, Öl und Gas, Lebensmittel und Getränke und andere) in mehreren Regionen analysiert.

Globale Marktsegmentierung für trockenlaufende Vakuumpumpen

Nach Produkttyp:

 Trockene Schrauben-Vakuumpumpe

 Trockene Scroll-Vakuumpumpe

 Trockene Membranpumpe

 Trockene Klauen- und Hakenpumpen

 Andere

Nach Kapazität:

 Geringe Kapazität (bis zu 100 m3/h)

 Mittlere Kapazität (100 bis 500 m3/h)

 Hohe Kapazität (mehr als 500 m3/h)

Nach Endverwendung:

 Elektronik- und Halbleiterindustrie

 Pharmaindustrie

 Chemische und petrochemische Industrie

 Öl- und Gasindustrie

 Lebensmittel- und Getränkeindustrie

 Andere

Nach Region:

 Nordamerika

 Lateinamerika

 Westeuropa

 Osteuropa

 Zentralasien

 Russland und Weißrussland

 Balkan und baltische Länder

 Ostasien

 Südasien und Pazifik

 Naher Osten & Afrika

Author:

Nikhil Kaitwade (Associate Vice President at Future Market Insights, Inc.) has over a decade of experience in market research and business consulting. He has successfully delivered 1500+ client assignments, predominantly in Automotive, Chemicals, Industrial Equipment, Oil & Gas, and Service industries.

His core competency circles around developing research methodology, creating a unique analysis framework, statistical data models for pricing analysis, competition mapping, and market feasibility analysis. His expertise also extends wide and beyond analysis, advising clients on identifying growth potential in established and niche market segments, investment/divestment decisions, and market entry decision-making.

Nikhil holds an MBA degree in Marketing and IT and a Graduate in Mechanical Engineering. Nikhil has authored several publications and quoted in journals like EMS Now, EPR Magazine, and EE Times.

Explore FMI's Extensive Coverage on Industrial Automation Domain:

The global hydraulic pumps market size reached US$ 10.7 billion in 2022. Revenue generated by hydraulic pump sales is likely to be US$ 11.2 billion in 2023.

The Asia Pacific Industrial Pumps market share is projected to reach US$ 39.3 Bn in 2032. The growing worldwide industrialization has been increasing the demand for the industrial pump.

The centrifugal pumps market is estimated to be valued at US$ 33 billion in 2023 and is expected to reach US$ 60 billion by 2033. The adoption of centrifugal pumps is likely to advance at a CAGR of 6.2% during the forecast period.

The global positive displacement pumps market is expected to garner a market value of nearly US$ 14.12 billion in 2023. The overall market is expected to accumulate a market value of US$ 21.72 billion by 2033 by registering a CAGR of 4.4%.

The global chopper pump market is recording a CAGR of 5.2% from 2023 to 2033. The market is likely to secure US$ 860.9 million in 2023.

The hydraulic gear pumps market is expected to reach US$ 1.95 billion in 2023. From 2023 to 2033, a CAGR of 4.4% has been anticipated for the market, with an estimated valuation of US$ 3 billion.

The diaphragm pumps market is anticipated to flourish at a steady CAGR of 6.4% between 2023 and 2033. The market is expected to hold a market share of US$ 9.55 billion by 2033, while the market is likely to reach a value of US$ 5.13 billion in 2023.

The global sea water pumps market size is anticipated to grow at a moderate CAGR of 4.3% between 2022 and 2028, totaling a valuation of over US$ 1.6 Bn by 2028.

The global mud pumps market garnering US$ 1.32 billion in 2033, recording a CAGR of 3.6% from 2023 to 2033. The market is likely to secure US$ 0.93 billion in 2023.

Global demand for high pressure pumps is predicted to rise at 3.5% CAGR. By 2033, total market valuation is expected to reach about US$ 4.0 billion by 2033.

About Future Market Insights (FMI)

Future Market Insights, Inc. (ESOMAR certified, recipient of the Stevie Award, and a member of the Greater New York Chamber of Commerce) offers profound insights into the driving factors that are boosting demand in the market. FMI stands as the leading global provider of market intelligence, advisory services, consulting, and events for the Packaging, Food and Beverage, Consumer Technology, Healthcare, Industrial, and Chemicals markets. With a vast team of over 400 analysts worldwide, FMI provides global, regional, and local expertise on diverse domains and industry trends across more than 110 countries.

Join us as we commemorate 10 years of delivering trusted market insights. Reflecting on a decade of achievements, we continue to lead with integrity, innovation, and expertise.

Contact Us:

Future Market Insights Inc.

Christiana Corporate, 200 Continental Drive,

Suite 401, Newark, Delaware - 19713, USA

T: +1-347-918-3531

For Sales Enquiries: ...

Website:

LinkedIn | Twitter | Blogs | YouTube