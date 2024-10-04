

Report Scope

This global report on Cannabidiol (CBD) Nutraceuticals analyzes the market based on product, form and distribution channel. In addition to providing profiles of major companies operating in this space, the latest corporate and industrial developments have been covered to offer a clear panorama of how and where the market is progressing.

Key Metrics



Historical Period: 2021-2023

Base Year: 2023

Forecast Period: 2024-2030

Units: Value market in US$ Companies Mentioned: 40+

Cannabidiol (CBD) Nutraceuticals Market by Geographic Region



North America (The United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (France, Germany, Italy, Russia, Spain, The United Kingdom and Rest of Europe)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, India, South Korea and Rest of Asia-Pacific)

South America (Argentina, Brazil and Rest of South America) Rest of World (Middle East & Africa)

North America represents the primary global market for CBD Nutraceuticals, the reasons for which include introduction of the 2018 Farm Bill that legalized hemp cultivation and processing of hemp-derived products, demand from consumers after getting to know the benefits of CBD-based Nutraceuticals, major companies active in the region and a significant rise in geriatric population. Asia-Pacific, though, is anticipated to be the fastest growing global region for CBD Nutraceuticals, factors for which comprise entry of leading global players, an increase in lifestyle-associated diseases & other health disorders and greater knowledge pertaining to healthier eating routines.

Cannabidiol (CBD) Nutraceuticals Market by Product



Isolates

Oils Wax

CBD Oils account for the largest share, as they have great versatility in being used in a range of applications, such as capsules, tinctures and cosmetics. However, the global demand for CBD Isolates is likely to maintain the fastest growth, since these are considered to offer high purity, making them ideal as CBD formulations in products that need exact concentrations of CBD.

Cannabidiol (CBD) Nutraceuticals Market by Form



Capsules & Softgels

Gummies

Protein

Tinctures Other Forms

A high demand has been evident for CBD Tinctures, since they widely utilized in treating insomnia, cancer cell growth, seizures, anxiety, depression and chronic pain, as well as hyperglycemia, muscle spasms, psychosis and bone degeneration. However, the demand for CBD Capsules & Softgels is expected to exhibit the fastest growth over the analysis period, since they are more convenient to consume and are also travel-friendly.

Key Attributes