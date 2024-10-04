Industrial Metaverse Market Stunning Value Ahead: Siemens, ABB, General Electric

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

The latest study released on the Global Industrial Metaverse Market by HTF MI evaluates market size, trend, and forecast to 2030. Key Players in This Report Include: Siemens AG (Germany), NVIDIA Corporation (United States), General Electric (United States), ABB Ltd. (Switzerland), Microsoft Corporation (United States), Honeywell International Inc. (United States), Dassault Systèmes (France), Mitsubishi Electric Corporation (Japan), Rockwell Automation (United States), IBM Corporation (United States), Schneider Electric (France), Hitachi, Ltd. (Japan), Bosch Rexroth AG (Germany), PTC Inc. (United States), Accenture (Ireland)

Definition:
The Industrial Metaverse refers to a digital and virtual environment specifically tailored for industrial and manufacturing applications, where virtual simulations, digital twins, and immersive technologies are integrated to enhance industrial processes. It leverages the concept of the metaverse-a collective virtual shared space created by the convergence of virtually enhanced physical reality and physically persistent virtual reality-to optimize and transform industrial operations.

Market Trends:
●Use of digital twins to replicate and monitor physical assets in real-time.

Market Drivers:
●Enhanced immersive experiences driving the adoption of the industrial metaverse.

Market Opportunities:
●Improved processes and productivity through virtual simulations and real-time data.

Market Challenges:
●Challenges in integrating new metaverse technologies with existing systems.

Fastest-Growing Region:
Asia-Pacific

Dominating Region:
North America, Europe

Market Leaders & Development Strategies:
●On 11th January 2024,"At the 2024 Consumer Electronics Show, Siemens unveiled new partnerships and products aimed at integrating the industrial metaverse into real-world business applications. Collaborating with Sony, Amazon Web Services, and Microsoft, Siemens will leverage immersive technologies, including Sony's XR headsets, to enhance industrial processes through the Siemens Xcelerator software portfolio."
●On 21th March 2023,"NVIDIA announced collaboration with Microsoft to offer Microsoft's vast enterprise user base access to advanced industrial metaverse and AI supercomputing resources via the cloud. Hosted on Microsoft Azure, the new offerings include NVIDIA OmniverseTM Cloud for industrial metaverse applications and NVIDIA DGXTM Cloud for AI model training and deployment." Industrial Metaverse Market is Segmented by Application (Product Design & Development, Virtual Prototyping, Training & Simulation, Remote Collaboration, Maintenance & Repair, Others) by Component (Software, Hardware, Services) by Technology (AR, VR, MR) by Industry Vertical (Automotive, Healthcare, Logistics & Transportation, Manufacturing, Energy and utilities, Others) and by Geography (North America, LATAM, West Europe, Central & Eastern Europe, Northern Europe, Southern Europe, East Asia, Southeast Asia, South Asia, Central Asia, Oceania, MEA)

Global Industrial Metaverse market report highlights information regarding the current and future industry trends, growth patterns, as well as it offers business strategies to helps the stakeholders in making sound decisions that may help to ensure the profit trajectory over the forecast years.

Geographically, the detailed analysis of consumption, revenue, market share, and growth rate of the following regions:
.The Middle East and Africa (South Africa, Saudi Arabia, UAE, Israel, Egypt, etc.)
.North America (United States, Mexico & Canada)
.South America (Brazil, Venezuela, Argentina, Ecuador, Peru, Colombia, etc.)
.Europe (Turkey, Spain, Turkey, Netherlands Denmark, Belgium, Switzerland, Germany, Russia UK, Italy, France, etc.)
.Asia-Pacific (Taiwan, Hong Kong, Singapore, Vietnam, China, Malaysia, Japan, Philippines, Korea, Thailand, India, Indonesia, and Australia) Industrial Metaverse Market Production by Region Industrial Metaverse Market Profile of Manufacturers-players are studied on the basis of SWOT, their products, production, value, financials, and other vital factors.

Key Points Covered in Industrial Metaverse Market Report:
.Industrial Metaverse Overview, Definition and Classification Market drivers and barriers.
.Industrial Metaverse Market Competition by Manufacturers.
.Impact Analysis of COVID-19 on Industrial Metaverse Market.
.Industrial Metaverse Capacity, Production, Revenue (Value) by Region (2023-2030).
.Industrial Metaverse Supply (Production), Consumption, Export, Import by Region (2023-2030).
.Industrial Metaverse Production, Revenue (Value), Price Trend by Type {Software, Hardware, Services}.
.Industrial Metaverse Manufacturers Profiles/Analysis Industrial Metaverse Manufacturing Cost Analysis, Industrial/Supply Chain Analysis, Sourcing Strategy and Downstream Buyers, Marketing.
.Strategy by Key Manufacturers/Players, Connected Distributors/Traders Standardization, Regulatory and collaborative initiatives, Industry road map and value chain Market Effect Factors Analysis.

