Brazilian Pharmaceutical Giant EMS Sets Sights On Global Expansion

(MENAFN- The Rio Times) Carlos Sanchez, owner of Brazil's largest company, aims to transform EMS into a global player. He envisions EMS generating $2 billion in international sales within eight years, matching its domestic revenue.



The NC Group , which includes EMS, reported impressive results last year. It boasted a total revenue of R$10.6 billion ($1.9 billion), with EMS accounting for 90% of that sum.



The pharmaceutical arm has grown consistently, averaging a 17% annual increase in net revenue over the past five years. Sanchez's strategy for global expansion focuses on innovation and diversification.



The company has doubled its investment in research and development. It now plans to enter the US market with FDA approval, potentially becoming a major competitor in the diabetes and obesity medication sector.



The company's new factory in Hortolândia showcases its commitment to innovation. This facility specializes in producing synthetic molecules for diabetes and obesity treatments.







It cost R$17 million ($3 million) to build and requires R$50 million ($9 million) annually to operate. EMS faces challenges in its global expansion, including a patent dispute in Delaware over Ozempic.

EMS's Strategic Growth and Leadership Transition

The outcome could significantly impact the company's plans. To improve EMS's public image, the company has increased its marketing budget.



In 2023, EMS spent R$798 million ($145 million) on advertising, making it Brazil's eighth-largest advertiser. Sanchez is planning his succession, intending to step down as president soon. His son Gabriel and nephew Marcus are set to take over the executive leadership.



The company's growth strategy extends beyond pharmaceuticals. The NC Group owns 28 companies across various sectors.



However, Sanchez believes the pharmaceutical industry offers the best opportunity for global expansion. Sanchez 's ambitions for EMS reflect a broader goal of reducing Brazil's trade deficit in pharmaceuticals.



In 2023, Brazil exported only $519 million worth of medical products while importing $7.2 billion. EMS's expansion could help balance this disparity. As EMS embarks on this new chapter, it faces both opportunities and challenges.



The company's success in the global market will depend on its ability to innovate, navigate regulatory hurdles, and compete with established international players.

MENAFN04102024007421016031ID1108746379