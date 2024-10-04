Global Tax Reform: Brazil’S Move To Implement 15% Minimum Rate For Multinationals

(MENAFN- The Rio Times) Brazil plans to introduce a 15% minimum tax rate for multinational companies starting in 2025. This new tax will take the form of an additional Social Contribution on Net Income (CSLL) levy.



The measure aligns with the OECD's Base Erosion and Shifting (BEPS) project. BEPS aims to combat tax planning strategies that exploit gaps in tax rules to shift profits artificially.



Caio Malpighi, a tax lawyer at VBSO Advogados , explains the purpose of this global tax reform. It seeks to ensure large multinational groups pay at least 15% tax, regardless of where they operate.



In addition, the goal is to prevent companies from moving profits to low-tax jurisdictions. This practice often harms tax collection in countries where these corporations actually generate value.



The additional CSLL will apply to the adjusted net profit of multinational companies. This means they must pay the minimum rate regardless of available tax incentives or exemptions.







Brazil's approach aims to balance fair taxation with encouraging investment and value creation. The measure includes exclusions based on substantial activities within the country.



Companies can exclude part of their profit related to tangible assets and employee payroll from the additional CSLL calculation. This provision recognizes and rewards real economic activity in Brazil.

Key Provisions of the New Tax System

The effective tax rate will be calculated based on the Global Anti-Base Erosion (GloBE) profit. If this rate falls below 15%, the additional CSLL will apply to reach the minimum taxation level.



However, this system aims to prevent companies from artificially reducing their global tax burden. It discourages profit shifting to low-tax jurisdictions as a tax avoidance strategy.



Companies failing to comply with reporting requirements face significant penalties. Fines can reach 0.2% of total revenue per month of delay, capped at 10% or R$10 million ($1.8 million).



Additionally, there's a 5% fine on omitted or incorrect information, with a minimum of R$20,000 ($3,600). The measure offers reduced penalties for companies that correct their information within specific timeframes.



In short, this tax reform represents a significant shift in global corporate taxation. It aims to create a fairer system and ensure multinational companies contribute their share to public finances.

