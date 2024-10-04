(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Dublin, Oct. 04, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "U.S. Compression Therapy Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report By (Static Compression Therapy, Dynamic Compression Therapy), By Distribution (Institutional Sales, Retail Sales), By End Use, By Region And Segment Forecasts, 2024 - 2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

U.S. Compression Therapy Market Growth & Trends

The U.S. compression therapy market is anticipated to reach USD 1.87 billion by 2030, exhibiting a CAGR of 2.90% Rising rates of chronic venous disorders, such as chronic venous insufficiency (CVI) and deep vein thrombosis (DVT), drive demand for compression therapy. Compression therapy helps manage these conditions by improving blood circulation and reducing swelling.



According to the National Center for Biotechnology Information 2022, DVT affects more than 200,000 people in the U.S. Increased awareness about the benefits of compression therapy through educational campaigns and health promotion initiatives drives consumer demand. Understanding how compression therapy can alleviate symptoms and improve quality of life encourages adoption. The growing emphasis on preventive health and self-care encourages the use of compression therapy as a proactive measure to prevent or manage chronic conditions.

The shift towards home healthcare and outpatient care increases the demand for compression therapy products that can be used outside of clinical settings. This trend includes the use of compression garments and devices at home for ongoing condition management. Home healthcare services and online purchasing options make compression therapy products more accessible to patients. Improved reimbursement policies and insurance coverage for compression therapy products help reduce financial barriers for patients and healthcare providers, which facilitates the adoption of these products.

The compression therapy market is subject to stringent regulatory requirements set by organizations such as the Food and Drug Administration. Ensuring compliance with these regulations can be challenging and costly for manufacturers. Advanced compression therapy products, such as those with smart technology or custom fittings, can be expensive. High costs may limit accessibility for some patients and healthcare facilities. Insurance coverage and reimbursement policies for compression therapy products can be inconsistent and vary widely among insurers. This variability can create financial burdens for patients and affect market growth. The quality and effectiveness of compression therapy products available in the market vary. Manufacturers face a challenge in ensuring that all products meet high standards for performance and safety.

U.S. Compression Therapy Market Report Highlights

Static compression therapy dominated the technology segment in 2023 due to the broad range of products, such as compression stockings, sleeves, and bandages.

This variety caters to different patient needs and conditions, contributing to its market dominance.

On the other hand, the dynamic compression therapy segment is expected to grow at the fastest CAGR.

Based on end-use, hospitals segment dominated the market with a share of 31.05% in 2023. In 2023, the institutional sales segment dominated the market in 2023. Due to their high patient volume, institutions such as hospitals and large clinics procure compression therapy products in bulk, which drives significant sales through institutional channels. Companies Featured

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 111 Forecast Period 2023 - 2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2023 $1.52 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $1.87 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 2.9% Regions Covered United States



