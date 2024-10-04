Analysis Of Data Center Construction Projects, Worldwide, Q3 2024: Identify Opportunities And Align Your Resources To The Most Attractive Markets

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Dublin, Oct. 04, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Project Insight - Global Data Center Projects (Q3 2024)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This report provides analysis on global data center construction projects, showing total project values and analysis by stage and funding for all regions. The top 20 projects per region are listed giving country, stage, value of projects. Ranked listings of the key operators for the sector are also provided showing the leading contractors, consulting engineers and project owners.

The currently tracked global pipeline of large-scale data center projects amounts to a total value of $573.9 billion. The pipeline of projects includes those with a value above $25 million, from pre-planning through to execution stages. The pipeline of projects is levelled at 42% in the pre-execution and execution stages, and 58% in the early stages of pre-planning and planning.

North America is the dominant region, with a data center project pipeline totalling $228.5 billion, of which $67.4 billion relates to projects already in execution. Western Europe's pipeline amounts to $125.3 billion, considerably ahead of North-East Asia with $76.9 billion.

