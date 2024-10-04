Eligo: Celebrating 30 Years Of Innovation And Resilience In Online Voting Solutions

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Eligo eVoting

Three decades of innovation, resilience, and global leadership in voting-transforming how organizations make decisions across industries.

MILAN, ITALY, ITALY, October 4, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Eligo eVoting, an Italian pioneer in secure online solutions, proudly marks 30 years of technological innovation and resilience in the digital voting industry. From its origins in 1994, Eligo has expanded its footprint globally, providing cutting-edge voting solutions for more than 4,500 organizations and over 20 million voters worldwide.Since its inception, Eligo has been at the forefront of a silent revolution-one that redefines democratic participation beyond the political sphere. Today, Eligo's voting platform powers decision-making across a wide spectrum of sectors, from educational institutions and unions to pension funds, associations, and corporate governance. For three decades, Eligo has remained dedicated to breaking down the barriers to participation, leveraging digital innovation to empower voices in every corner of society.Pioneering online Voting outside the political sphereWhile most envision voting in the context of national elections, Eligo understood early on that democracy doesn't end at the ballot box. From its early years, Eligo recognized the growing demand for secure, transparent voting in organizations of all sizes and industries. Whether electing a school board, approving union agreements, or voting on corporate governance policies, Eligo has been instrumental in transforming how organizations make decisions.“We've always believed that voting is a fundamental part of every organization's life, not just in politics,” said Irene Pugliatti, CEO of Eligo.“Our mission is to make voting accessible to everyone, everywhere, and in every context.”Driving continuous product innovationOver the years, Eligo has continuously pushed the boundaries of what's possible in online voting, keeping pace with the evolving needs of its global clientele. Its commitment to seamless user experiences and security has seen the company implement integrations with Microsoft Teams and Cisco Webex, empowering organizations to conduct live, secure voting directly within their preferred collaboration platforms. These integrations have not only improved workflow efficiency but also enabled organizations to ensure compliance and transparency during critical decisions.Eligo's platform offers end-to-end management of the voting process-from creating ballots to delivering instant, legally compliant results. Employing state-of-the-art encryption technology, the platform ensures the privacy and anonymity of every vote, further reinforcing trust in the digital voting process.Resilience in a changing marketAs Eligo looks back on 30 years of success, the company credits its resilience and commitment to innovation for its continued relevance in an ever-evolving tech landscape. From the early days of document management automation in the 1990s to the cutting-edge online voting solutions of today, Eligo's journey has been one of adaptation and growth.Under the leadership of Irene Pugliatti, the company has tripled in size over the last decade and expanded its global reach, while continuing to invest in R&D to further its mission of democratizing decision-making processes.“Resilience has been key to our success,” noted Pugliatti.“By continually adapting our solutions and exploring new integrations, we've remained at the forefront of the online voting industry, and we're excited for the future.”About Eligo Eligo eVoting is a global provider in secure, legally compliant online voting solutions, with over 30 years of experience in digital democracy. Its platform has powered over 55,000 elections, with more than 20 million voters across a range of industries worldwide. Eligo's mission is to make voting accessible, transparent, and secure, helping organizations of all types make critical decisions efficiently and inclusively.For more information, visit

Valeria Delvecchio

Eligo eVoting

...

Visit us on social media:

LinkedIn

YouTube

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.