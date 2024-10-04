U.S. In Vitro Fertilization Market Analysis Report 2024-2030: Societal Norms And Attitudes Shift, Driving IVF Demand

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Dublin, Oct. 04, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "U.S. In Vitro Fertilization Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report by Instrument (Disposable Devices, Capital Equipment) By Procedure Type (Fresh Donor, Frozen Donor) By End-use, and Segment Forecasts, 2024-2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The U.S. in vitro fertilization market size is anticipated to reach USD 7.24 billion by 2030, expanding at a CAGR of 4.4% from 2024 to 2030 The rising prevalence of infertility among couples, the continuous advancements in IVF technology and techniques, and the shift in societal norms and attitudes toward family have significantly contributed to the increasing demand for IVF services in the U.S.



The regulatory landscape surrounding assisted reproductive technologies, including IVF, also influences market dynamics. Regulations governing IVF practices, clinic accreditation standards, and ethical considerations impact the accessibility and quality of IVF services in the U.S. Changes in regulations can either facilitate or hinder market growth by affecting factors such as treatment costs, clinic operations, and patient safety.

Increased public awareness about infertility issues and available treatment options has played a crucial role in driving the growth of the U.S. IVF market. Educational campaigns, media coverage, and advocacy efforts have helped destigmatize infertility and promote understanding about fertility treatments like IVF. Greater awareness empowers individuals to make informed decisions about seeking fertility assistance through IVF.

U.S. In Vitro Fertilization Market Report Highlights

Based on instruments, the culture media segment dominated the market with around 40% share in 2023 owing to as availability of funding and an increase in research activities

The disposable devices segment is expected to grow at the fastest CAGR over the forecast period

Based on procedure type, the fresh non-donor segment held the largest market share of over 45% in 2023. Fresh cycles are often perceived as more cost-effective due to potentially requiring fewer treatment cycles to achieve a successful pregnancy

Frozen donors are expected to register the fastest CAGR during the forecast period owing to the convenience and flexibility offered by them

The fertility clinics segment dominated the market with around 80% share in 2023 and is expected to grow at the fastest CAGR over the forecast period

The increasing demand for ART treatments has led to a significant rise in the number of fertility clinics and ART centers In October 2023, Merck & Co. announced the launch of Fertility benefit program with the aim to provide financial services to employees for fertility treatments. The range of services includes IVF treatments, fertility tests, and hormonal treatments Companies Featured

Bayer AG

Cook Medical LLC

EMD Serono, Inc.

Ferring B.V.

FUJIFILM Irvine Scientific (FUJIFILM Holdings Corporation)

Genea Biomedx

EMD Serono, Inc. (Merck KGaA)

Merck & Co., Inc.

The Cooper Companies, Inc.

Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc.

Vitrolife

Nova IVF

RMA Network (Reproductive Medicine Associates) U.S. Fertility Key Attributes:



Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 70 Forecast Period 2023 - 2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2023 $5.28 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $7.24 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 4.4% Regions Covered United States



Key Topics Covered:

Chapter 1. Methodology and Scope

Chapter 2. Executive Summary

2.1. Market Outlook

2.2. Segment Outlook

2.2.1. Instrument Outlook

2.2.2. Procedure Type

2.2.3. End-use

2.3. Competitive Insights

Chapter 3. U.S. In Vitro Fertilization Market Variables, Trends & Scope

3.1. Market Lineage Outlook

3.1.1. Parent Market Outlook

3.1.2. Related/ancillary Market Outlook

3.2. Market Dynamics

3.2.1. Market Driver Analysis

3.2.2. Market Restraint Analysis

3.3. U.S. In Vitro Fertilization Market Analysis Tools

3.3.1. Industry Analysis - Porter's

3.3.2. PESTEL Analysis

Chapter 4. U.S. In Vitro Fertilization Market: Instrument Estimates & Trend Analysis

4.1. Instrument Market Share, 2023 & 2030

4.2. Segment Dashboard

4.3. U.S. In Vitro Fertilization Market by Instrument Outlook

4.4. Market Size & Forecasts and Trend Analyses, 2018 to 2030 for the Following

4.4.1. Disposable Media

4.4.2. Culture Media

4.4.2.1. Market Estimates and Forecasts 2018 to 2030 (USD Million)

4.4.2.2. Cryopreservation Media

4.4.2.3. Embryo Culture Media

4.4.2.4. Ovum Processing Media

4.4.2.5. Sperm Processing Media

4.4.3. Capital Equipment

4.4.3.1. Market Estimates and Forecasts 2018 to 2030 (USD Million)

4.4.3.2. Sperm Analyzer Systems

4.4.3.3. Imaging Systems

4.4.3.4. Ovum Aspiration Pumps

4.4.3.5. Micromanipulator Systems

4.4.3.6. Incubators

4.4.3.7. Gas Analyzers

4.4.3.8. Laser Systems

4.4.3.9. Cryosystems

4.4.3.10. Sperm Separation Devices

4.4.3.11. IVF Cabinets

4.4.3.12. Anti-vibration Tables

4.4.3.13. Witness Systems

Chapter 5. U.S. In Vitro Fertilization Market: Procedure Type Estimates & Trend Analysis

5.1. Procedure Type Market Share, 2023 & 2030

5.2. Segment Dashboard

5.3. U.S. In Vitro Fertilization Market by Procedure Type Outlook

5.4. Market Size & Forecasts and Trend Analyses, 2018 to 2030 for the Following

5.4.1. Fresh Donor

5.4.2. Frozen Donor

5.4.3. Fresh Non-donor

5.4.4. Frozen Non-donor

Chapter 6. U.S. In Vitro Fertilization Market: End-use Estimates & Trend Analysis

6.1. End-use Market Share, 2023 & 2030

6.2. Segment Dashboard

6.3. U.S. In Vitro Fertilization Market by End-use Outlook

6.4. Market Size & Forecasts and Trend Analyses, 2018 to 2030 for the Following

6.4.1. Fertility Clinics

6.4.2. Hospitals & Others Setting

Chapter 7. Competitive Landscape

7.1. Recent Developments & Impact Analysis, by Key Market Participants

7.2. Company/Competition Categorization

7.3. Vendor Landscape

7.3.1. List of Key Distributors and Channel Partners

7.3.2. Key Customers

7.3.3. Key Company Heat Map Analysis, 2023

7.4. Company Profiles

7.4.1. Company Overview

7.4.2. Financial Performance

7.4.3. Product Benchmarking

7.4.4. Strategic Initiatives

