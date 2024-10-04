(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Dublin, Oct. 04, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "U.S. Defibrillator Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report by Product (Implantable Cardioverter Defibrillators, External Defibrillators), End-Use (Hospital, Pre-hospital), and Segment Forecasts, 2024-2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The U.S. defibrillator market size is anticipated to reach USD 4.32 billion by 2030, exhibiting a CAGR of 7.3% from 2024 to 2030 Increasing technological advancements, rising incidence of sudden cardiac arrest and CVD's, rising adoption in emerging applications, and supportive initiatives by governments & healthcare organizations are some of the key factors fueling industry growth.



The escalating prevalence of cardiovascular diseases in the U.S. serves as a major driving force for the U.S. defibrillator market. For instance, as per the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), around 454,000 hospitalizations annually in the U.S. involve Atrial Fibrillation (AFib) as the primary diagnosis. This health condition contributes to around 158,000 annual deaths. This rising trend of cardiovascular diseases is expected to contribute to market growth during the forecast period.

The rising geriatric population and technological advancements are expected to significantly impact market growth. Individuals aged 65 years and above are highly prone to chronic illnesses such as cardiovascular diseases (CVDs). For instance, a November 2022 article titled "Senior Population Statistics: A Portrait of Aging Americans" revealed that approximately 54.1 million (16.3%) people in the U.S. are 65 years or older. Consequently, the growing geriatric population drives the demand for these products.

U.S. Defibrillator Market Report Highlights

Implantable cardioverter defibrillators (ICDs) dominated the market with a share of more than 50% in 2023. Key factors driving this segment growth include the rising adoption of these devices due to the high prevalence of CVDs, the high geriatric population in key markets, and growing product applications and technological advancement.

Hospital segment held the largest revenue share in 2023 owing to the higher volume of cardiac cases in hospitals and surgeries performed in hospital settings.

The public access market segment is anticipated to register the fastest CAGR from 2024 to 2030 due to the rising initiatives to increase the availability of public access AEDs.

Market players operating in the U.S. defibrillator market include Medtronic, Abbott, Boston Scientific Corporation, BIOTRONIK SE & Co. KG, MicroPort Scientific Corporation, Koninklijke Philips N.V., Stryker, ZOLL Medical Corporation (Asahi Kasei), Nihon Kohden Corporation, and Siemens Healthineers. In February 2024, BIOTRONIK, a prominent company in the field of implantable medical devices, declared its decision to exclusively provide their innovative DX models for future single-chamber ICD implantations.



