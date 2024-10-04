U.S. Disposable Syringes Market Analysis 2024-2030: Rising Vaccine Demand And Growing Adoption Of Self-Administered Drug Solutions

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Dublin, Oct. 04, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "U.S. Disposable Syringes Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report by Product (Conventional Syringes, Safety Syringes), Application (Immunization Injections, Therapeutic Injections), and Segment Forecasts, 2024-2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The U.S. disposable syringes market size is expected to reach USD 3.69 billion by 2030 and is anticipated to register a 5.5% CAGR The market is expected to grow due to increasing demand for vaccines along with growing adoption of self-administration of drugs, increasing adoption of safety syringes, and technological advancements, are supporting the market growth of U.S. disposable syringes.



The COVID-19 pandemic is anticipated to have a significant effect on the disposable syringe business in the U.S. The SARS-CoV-2 pandemic has caused a considerable increase in demand for hospital supplies, emergency supplies, medical disposables, and medications. Due to COVID-19, there has been an increase in COVID-19 vaccine production, which has led to an increase in demand for disposable syringes made in the U.S. In January 2020, in the U.S. alone, the Biomedical Advanced Research and Development Authority (BARDA) projected that 650 million to 850 million needles and syringes would be required to administer a vaccination. Therefore, the COVID-19 outbreak has immensely impacted medical disposables market and is considered to be a highly effective driver for U.S. disposable syringes market.

Moving forward, organizations like United Nations Children's Fund (UNICEF) aimed to purchase 1 billion syringes by the end of 2021 for COVID-19 vaccination operations in COVAX Facility nations. The syringes will all be of the auto-disable (AD) type, as permitted by the World Health Organization, notwithstanding the fact that the vaccines secured by the Facility may vary in their composition and storage needs. As a result, market growth is expected to accelerate in the near future.

U.S. Disposable Syringes Market Report Highlights

On the basis of product, disposable syringes market has been segmented into conventional and safety syringes. Safety syringes segment held the largest share of around 64.5% in 2023 and is anticipated to witness a significant growth over the forecast period, owing to the various advantages, such as safety and easy to use, associated with this product.

On the basis of application, the therapeutic injection segment held the largest market share of around 86.2% in 2023, owing to the increasing awareness towards blood donation and high prevalence of diseases such as HIV infection, tuberculosis malaria, and dengue in the country. California disposable syringes market is expected to witness the fastest growth rate over the forecast period. Factors that can be attributed to market growth include growing geriatric population, increasing number of surgeries, and rising expenditure on healthcare. Companies Featured

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 110 Forecast Period 2023 - 2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2023 $2.55 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $3.69 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 5.5% Regions Covered United States



Key Topics Covered:

Chapter 1 Methodology and Scope

Chapter 2 Executive Summary

2.1 Market Outlook

2.2 Segment Outlook

2.3 Competitive Insights

Chapter 3 Disposable Syringes Market Variables, Trends & Scope

3.1 Market Lineage Outlook

3.1.1 Parent Market Outlook

3.1.2 Ancillary Market Outlook

3.2 Penetration & Growth Prospect Mapping

3.3 User Perspective Analysis

3.3.1 Consumer Behavior Analysis

3.3.2 Market Influencer Analysis

3.4 List of Key End Users

3.5 Market Dynamics

3.5.1 Market Driver Analysis

3.5.1.1 Increase in the Prevalence of Chronic Diseases

3.5.1.2 Increase in the Number of Surgical Procedures

3.5.1.3 Impact of COVID-19 Outbreak

3.5.1.4 Increasing Initiatives by Governments and Organizations

3.5.2 Market Restraints Analysis

3.5.2.1 Stringent Government Regulations

3.5.2.2 Product Recalls

3.6 Disposable Syringes: Market Analysis Tools

3.6.1 Industry Analysis - Porter's Five Forces

3.6.2 Swot Analysis, by Pest

3.7 Impact of COVID-19 on Market & Post Pandemic Insights

Chapter 4 U.S. Disposable Syringes Market: Segment Analysis, by Product, 2018-2030 (USD Million)

4.1 Definition and Scope

4.2 Product Market Share Analysis, 2023 & 2030

4.3 Segment Dashboard

4.4 U.S. Disposable Syringes Market, by Product, 2018 to 2030

4.5 Market Size & Forecasts and Trend Analyses, 2018 to 2030

4.5.1 Conventional Syringes

4.5.2 Safety Syringes

4.5.2.1 Safety Syringes Market, 2018-2030 (USD Million)

4.5.2.1.1 Retractable Safety Syringes

4.5.2.1.2 Non-retractable Safety Syringes

Chapter 5 U.S. Disposable Syringes Market: Segment Analysis, by Application, 2018-2030 (USD Million)

5.1 Definition and Scope

5.2 Application Market Share Analysis, 2023 & 2030

5.3 Segment Dashboard

5.4 U.S. Disposable Syringes Market, by Application, 2018 to 2030

5.5 Market Size & Forecasts and Trend Analyses, 2018 to 2030

5.5.1 Immunization Injections

5.5.2 Therapeutic Injections

Chapter 6 U.S. Disposable Syringes Market - Competitive Analysis

6.1 Recent Developments & Impact Analysis, by Key Market Participants

6.2 Company Categorization

6.2.1 Innovators

6.2.2 Market Leaders

6.3 Vendor Landscape

6.3.1 Key Company Market Share Analysis, 2021

6.3.2 Major Deals and Strategic Alliances

6.3.2.1 New Product Launch

6.3.2.2 Expansion

6.3.2.3 Acquisition

6.3.3 Market Entry Strategies

6.4 Company Profiles

6.4.1 Company Overview

6.4.2 Financial Performance

6.4.3 Product Benchmarking

6.4.4 Strategic Initiatives

