Orkuveitan | Publication Of Base Prospectus

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Reykajvík (Orkuveitan) has published the attached base prospectus for bonds and bills without guarantee, dated October 2, 2024. The prospectus has been approved by the Supervisory Authority of the Central of Iceland, as confirmed in the attached letter, dated October 2, 2024.

The documents will also be available on the issuer's website, , throughout the validity period of the prospectus and at the issuer's office at Bæjarháls 1, Reykjavík.

Fossar Bank hf. managed the approval process with the Financial Supervisory Authority.

Further information:

Snorri Hafsteinn Þorkelsson, CFO of Orkuveitan

Phone: 516 6100, Email: ...

Attachments:

. Base Prospectus

. Confirmation Letter