عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport

Orkuveitan | Publication Of Base Prospectus


10/4/2024 5:31:12 AM

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Reykajvík energy (Orkuveitan) has published the attached base prospectus for bonds and bills without government guarantee, dated October 2, 2024. The prospectus has been approved by the financial Supervisory Authority of the Central bank of Iceland, as confirmed in the attached letter, dated October 2, 2024.
The documents will also be available on the issuer's website, , throughout the validity period of the prospectus and at the issuer's office at Bæjarháls 1, Reykjavík.

Fossar investment Bank hf. managed the approval process with the Financial Supervisory Authority.

Further information:
Snorri Hafsteinn Þorkelsson, CFO of Orkuveitan
Phone: 516 6100, Email: ...

Attachments:
. Base Prospectus
. Confirmation Letter


MENAFN04102024004107003653ID1108746259


GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Stories

Newsletter


Search