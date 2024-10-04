(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Dublin, Oct. 04, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Peer to Peer (P2P) Lending 2024-2028" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The peer to peer (P2P) lending market is forecasted to grow by USD 754 billion during 2023-2028, accelerating at a CAGR of 39%

This study identifies the rise in adoption of digital loans as one of the prime reasons driving the peer to peer (P2P) lending market growth during the next few years. Also, growing popularity of P2P lending investments and low interest rates offered by P2P lenders will lead to sizable demand in the market.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by reduced operational costs of P2P lending vendors, use of advanced technologies in lending process, and rising number of small and mid-sized enterprises.

The report on the peer to peer (P2P) lending market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.

The robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading peer to peer (P2P) lending market vendors. Also, the peer to peer (P2P) lending market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage all forthcoming growth opportunities.

Key Vendors



AS Mintos Marketplace

Avant LLC

Bondora Capital OU

Bridge Fintech Solutions Pvt. Ltd.

Enova International Inc.

Fairassets Technologies India Pvt. Ltd.

Funding Circle Holdings plc

Innofin Solutions Pvt. Ltd.

Kiva Microfunds

Lendbox

LendingClub Corp.

Lendingkart Finance Ltd.

LendingTree LLC

Metro Bank Plc

Prosper Funding LLC Zopa Bank Ltd.

Key Topics Covered:

1 Executive Summary

1.1 Market overview

2 Market Landscape

2.1 Market ecosystem

2.2 Market characteristics

2.3 Value chain analysis

3 Market Sizing

3.1 Market definition

3.2 Market segment analysis

3.3 Market size 2023

3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2023-2028

4 Historic Market Size

4.1 Global Peer To Peer (P2P) Lending Market 2018 - 2022

4.2 Business segment analysis 2018 - 2022

4.3 End-user segment analysis 2018 - 2022

4.4 Geography segment analysis 2018 - 2022

4.5 Country segment analysis 2018 - 2022

5 Five Forces Analysis

5.1 Five forces summary

5.2 Bargaining power of buyers

5.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

5.4 Threat of new entrants

5.5 Threat of substitutes

5.6 Threat of rivalry

5.7 Market condition

6 Market Segmentation by Business Segment

6.1 Market segments

6.2 Comparison by Market Segmentation by Business Segment

6.3 Traditional lending - Market size and forecast 2023-2028

6.4 Marketplace lending - Market size and forecast 2023-2028

6.5 Market opportunity by Market Segmentation by Business Segment

7 Market Segmentation by End-user

7.1 Market segments

7.2 Comparison by End-user

7.3 Individual consumer - Market size and forecast 2023-2028

7.4 Small businesses - Market size and forecast 2023-2028

7.5 Large businesses - Market size and forecast 2023-2028

7.6 Real estate - Market size and forecast 2023-2028

7.7 Market opportunity by End-user

8 Customer Landscape

8.1 Customer landscape overview

9 Geographic Landscape

9.1 Geographic segmentation

9.2 Geographic comparison

10 Drivers, Challenges, and Opportunity/Restraints

10.1 Market drivers

10.2 Market challenges

10.3 Impact of drivers and challenges

10.4 Market opportunities/restraints

11 Competitive Landscape

11.1 Overview

11.2 Competitive Landscape

11.3 Landscape disruption

11.4 Industry risks

12 Competitive Analysis

12.1 Companies profiled

12.2 Market positioning of companies

For more information about this report visit

About is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

CONTACT: CONTACT: Laura Wood,Senior Press Manager ... For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./ CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900