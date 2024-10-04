Martin Almgren Is Leaving As CFO For Skistar

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) SkiStar AB (publ)'s CFO Martin Almgren has today announced that he will terminate his employment with SkiStar for new assignments outside the company. Martin, who has been SkiStar's CFO since May 2023, will continue in his position as CFO until a successor takes office, or until April 2025 at the latest. SkiStar will immediately start the recruitment process of a replacement.

"During his time at SkiStar, Martin Almgren has had a prominent role in the company's development, especially with regard to follow-up and planning. I would like to extend a big thank you to Martin, who is a highly valued and competent colleague. We wish him all the best when he later leaves SkiStar," says Stefan Sjöstrand, CEO at SkiStar.

"My time at SkiStar has been both educational and stimulating. I will follow SkiStar's further development with great interest." says Martin Almgren.

This information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact persons set out below, on 4 October 2024, 11.00 a.m. CET.

Further information can be reached from:

Stefan Sjöstrand, CEO, tel +46 (0)280 841 60.

Martin Almgren, CFO, tel +46 (0)280 841 60.

SkiStar in brief

SkiStar AB (publ) is listed on the Mid Cap list of the Nasdaq Stockholm exchange. The Group owns and operates mountain resorts in Sälen, Vemdalen, Åre and Stockholm (Hammarbybacken) in Sweden and in Hemsedal and Trysil in Norway. Operations are divided into three segments: Operation of Mountain Resorts, Property Development & Exploitation and Operation of Hotels. As the leading holiday tour operator for Scandinavia, SkiStar's business concept is to create memorable mountain experiences, develop sustainable destinations, offer accommodation, activities, products and services of the highest quality with our guests in focus. For further information, please visit

