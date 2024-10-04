Referral Management Market To Reach $42.7 Billion, Globally, By 2033 At 17.5% CAGR: Allied Market Research 

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) The ongoing evolution of AI offers real-time decision support for healthcare professionals, customized patient care pathways, and continual and adaptation to align with the latest medical research.

Wilmington, Delaware, Oct. 04, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Allied Research published a report, titled, " Referral Management Market by Type (Inbound and Outbound), Deployment Mode (Cloud & Web-based and On-premise ), End User (Providers, Payers, Patients and Others): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2024-2033" . According to the report, the referral management market was valued at $8.6 billion in 2023, and is estimated to reach $42.7 billion by 2033, growing at a CAGR of 17.5% from 2024 to 2033.



Referral management systems are pivotal in healthcare for enhancing communication among providers, streamlining processes, and improving patient care. The referral management system is gaining huge popularity as it helps in reducing referral leakage, decreasing lead times, and improving completion rates. By automating administrative tasks and facilitating real-time communication, these systems optimize operational efficiency, leading to shorter waiting times, higher patient satisfaction, and increased revenue. Additionally, the ability to track referral progress and analyze network behavior enhances utilization and fosters better collaboration among healthcare providers.

Prime Determinants of Growth

Referral management facilitates the electronic referral generation, insurance pre-qualification, and tracking with real-time updates to enhance healthcare coordination, reduce wait times, and keep patients informed. Referral management systems bridge gaps in care continuity, improving follow-up rates and aligning providers throughout the patient journey, ultimately enhancing overall healthcare experiences. Barriers to adoption of referral management software include integration complexity, user resistance, and concerns regarding data security and compliance. The future of AI in healthcare referral management presents vast opportunities for improving patient outcomes and streamlining processes. Potential advancements include predictive analytics for risk assessment, enhanced integration with wearable technology, and automated patient follow-up and engagement. The ongoing evolution of AI offers real-time decision support for healthcare professionals, customized patient care pathways, and continual learning and adaptation to align with the latest medical research.

Based on type, the inbound sub-segment is expected to grow faster during the forecast period.

Inbound referral management allows organizations to efficiently track clients referred from various sources. Also, inbound referral management helps in capturing critical details such as contact information and referral source using which the organizations can streamline the intake process, providing a seamless experience for clients. It effective communication and follow-up with referred clients, enhancing client engagement and satisfaction.

Based on deployment mode, the cloud & web-based sub-segment is expected to grow faster during the forecast period.

Cloud-based & web-based referral management systems have become increasingly popular as users can access the platform from anywhere with an internet connection, making it highly convenient for distributed teams or remote work environments. Additionally, these systems offer scalability, allowing businesses to easily adjust their storage and processing capabilities as their needs grow or change. This flexibility ensures that companies can adapt to fluctuating demands without investing in additional infrastructure or resources.

Based on end user , the patients sub-segment is expected to grow faster during the forecast period.

Patients widely use referral management as it ensures that they receive appropriate care from specialists who have expertise in treating their specific condition. Referral management helps patients navigate complex healthcare systems. It also promotes continuity of care by facilitating communication between primary care providers and specialists, leading to better coordination of treatment plans.

Based on region, Asia-Pacific is predicted to show the fastest growth during the forecast period.

Referral management is widely used in the Asia-Pacific region due to rapid expansion of large hospital networks, government healthcare agencies, and private healthcare facilities that heavily rely on referral management systems to improve patient outcomes, reduce wait times, and enhance the overall quality of care. Leading companies offering referral management solutions in the Asia-Pacific region include Siemens Healthineers, Philips Healthcare, and IBM Watson Health. These companies provide innovative technology platforms that enable healthcare providers to streamline referral processes, track patient progress, and facilitate communication among care teams, ultimately leading to better healthcare outcomes for patients across the region.

Key Players



GetWellNetwork

Epic Systems Corporation

CarePort Health

Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc.

Athena Health

Cerner Corporation

Eceptionist, Inc.

Insync Healthcare eHealth Technologies, Inc.

These players have adopted different strategies such as new product launches, collaborations, expansion, joint ventures, agreements, and others to increase their market share and maintain dominant shares in different regions.

Recent Industry Developments:



In March 2024, Artera, a leading SaaS digital health provider, expanded its Artera Harmony platform with Artera Referrals, aiming to aid healthcare providers in optimizing referral communications to prevent referral leakage. With features like automated outreach, throttling queues, and performance reporting, Artera Referrals enhances patient engagement and loyalty while addressing the challenge of incomplete patient referrals.

In July 2023, Mav3rik, a CRN Fast50 Salesforce and Mulesoft consultancy, collaborated with South Australian Health (SA Health) to develop an electronic referral management system, aimed at improving access to specialist healthcare. Built on Salesforce, the system streamlines referral processes by enabling digital submission of referral forms and automating transfer between clinicians and outpatient services. The report provides a detailed analysis of these key players in the global referral management market. The report is valuable in highlighting business performance, operating segments, product portfolio, and strategic moves of market players to showcase the competitive scenario.

